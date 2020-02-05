Ole Miss Softball’s Kaylee Horton Leaves Team

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

When Ole Miss softball opens its 2020 season on Friday in the NFCA Division I leadoff Classic, the Rebels will be without utility player Kaylee Horton. Interim head coach Ruben Felix confirmed the news to the media Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s unfortunate and we want the best for our kids,” Felix said. “Kaylee wanted to get away from softball and we wish her the best. Hopefully, she lands on her feet and I help her down the road if she or her family need anything.”

During Horton’s tenure in a Rebel uniform, she had a .280 batting average with 130 hits, 13 doubles, 6 triples and 57 RBIs.

Coming into this season, Horton was expected to be the starting center fielder for the Rebels. As a junior, she put together a fielding percentage of .974. Horton recorded 34 put outs with four assists and an error on the season.

“(Kaylee) was a big part of our success here for the past three years,” Felix said. “At this moment and time, she felt like a softball wasn’t in her heart to stay here and play. We wish her nothing but the best and her helping us these past three years make this program a top-15 program.”

Moving forward, Ole Miss will call on Nyomi Jones and Raegan Cheyne as two candidates to fill her spot.

Ole Miss takes the diamond Friday at noon against Louisville, then they will play NC State at 5 p.m.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).