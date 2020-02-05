Diamond Rebels to be Featured in 10 National TV Games

On Tuesday, ESPN announced its 2020 college baseball coverage, and the Rebels are taking 10 nationally televised spots.

Eight of the Rebels’ nationally televised games are on their Southeastern Conference slate, including the entire weekend series against Arkansas at Swayze Field on March 27-29. The SEC Network will also carry Ole Miss’ April 15 meeting with North Alabama (7 p.m. CT), as well as the out-of-conference Governor’s Cup clash between the Rebels and in-state rival Mississippi State.

The series-opener between Ole Miss and Texas A&M will air on SEC Network, the first nationally televised tilt of the year for the Rebels. Saturday games for both the South Carolina and Mississippi State series will be featured on ESPNU and SEC Network, respectively. Ole Miss’ series finale in Florida will air on ESPNU as well. Finally, Ole Miss will host Auburn at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 9 on SEC Network.

Ole Miss’ final series of the 2020 regular season at Alabama will also be eligible for national TV, as four additional “wild card” games will be tabbed for national broadcasts.

All non-televised Rebel home games—as well as all SEC contests at home and away—will be streamed on SEC Network+, available through the ESPN app.

The 2020 slate features 32 games against teams that qualified for the 2019 NCAA Tournament and 16 against teams that advanced to last year’s College World Series.

Ole Miss enters the season ranked No. 18 nationally, according to Perfect Game. The Rebels are one of nine teams from the Southeastern Conference to earn a preseason top-25 nod. Vanderbilt (No. 2), Arkansas (No. 4), Auburn (No. 6), Mississippi State (No. 8), Georgia (No. 10), Florida (No. 13), Ole Miss (No. 18), LSU (No. 20) and Texas A&M (No. 22) made the SEC the most-represented conference in the rankings.

HottyToddy.com Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).