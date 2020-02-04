Game Time Slated for Annual Grove Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Athletics Department recently announced the time of the annual intrasquad scrimmage—more commonly known as the Grove Bowl—for Saturday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin’s team will open up spring practice on March 17 to prepare for his inaugural season as the Rebels head coach.

Before the Grove Bowl, fans will also be able to catch the Ole Miss softball and baseball teams in action. Softball welcomes into the Ole Miss Softball complex the Alabama Crimson Tide at 1 p.m. and Ole Miss baseball welcomes to Swayze the Vanderbilt Commodores at 2:30 p.m. Both teams will have a three-game slate or the weekend.

On Saturday morning, fans can attend the Chuck Mullins Award Ceremony Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Ticket information and other details will be announced later.

GROVE BOWL WEEKEND

Friday, April 17 – Softball vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 17 – Baseball vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Chucky Mullins Award Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Softball vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Baseball vs. Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Grove Bowl, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 – Softball vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 – Baseball vs. Vanderbilt, 1:30 p.m.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).