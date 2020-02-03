Powerball, Mega Millions Tickets Go Live in Mississippi; No Winner Yet

By Megan Suttles

Powerball and Megamillions tickets went on sale last week for the first time in Mississippi’s history at roughly 1,500 different locations across the state, and customers were flooding through gas station doors to test their luck.

Owner of the Brittany Store, Muhammad Aydha, said on the first day the tickets went on sale he already had 10 to 15 customers stop in by noon to participate in the drawing.

Aydha says he is anxiously waiting for a customer at his store to win.

“I hope someone wins the jackpot here,” Aydha said. “Because if someone wins the jackpot in this store, we get $25,000 from the lotto.”

There are several vendors in Oxford that are licensed to sell the tickets, such as Double Quick, Murphy USA, West Jackson Chevron, Circle K, and James Food Mart. According to the Powerball official website, participants have a 1 in 25 chance of winning a prize.

There were no winners of either the Powerball or Mega Millions in Mississippi in the most recent drawing. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, March 23, and the next Megamillions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.