Oxford Crime Reports from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2020

The following reports were made Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.

Oxford Police Department issued 48 tickets, investigated 18 wrecks and the following reports.

2 911 hang-ups

9 alarms

4 ambulance assists

1 animal

4 careless driving complaints

4 civil matters

1 code enforcement

2 credit card frauds

17 disturbances

1 elder assist

3 fire department assists

1 improper parking

1 K-9 search

2 larcenies

1 malicious mischief

1 motorist assist

1 property damage

1 received property

1 simple assault

17 suspicious activities

5 suspicious people

2 suspicious vehicles

5 vehicle searches

5 welfare checks

OPD made the following arrests:

1 DUI

1 DUI and careless driving

1 DUI, careless driving and expired tag

1 DUI, careless driving, no insurance and speeding

1 DUI, possession of schedule 1 and 4 drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and. K9 search

1 disturbing the peace

2 domestic violence with simple assault and trespassing

2 minors in possession of alcohol

1 possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding

1 possession of a schedule 2 drug, K9 search and one highlight

4 public drunks

2 public drunks and fake ID

1 shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia

1 shoplifting and trespassing

1 trespassing

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to one wreck and the following reports:

7 agency assists

3 alarms

2 animal complaints

2 civil matter

5 disturbances

4 follow up

2 harassment

1 information

2 noise complaints

3 petty theft

1 public drunk

1 scam

25 service calls

2 suspicious activities

2 suspicious persons

1 suspicious vehicle

2 traffic complaints

3 transports

1 unauthorized use of vehicle

1 vandalism

4 welfare concerns

Deputies made the following arrests:

3 contempt warrants

1 DUI, expired driver’s license

1 DUI, improper equipment, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance

1 public drunk

1 disorderly conduct

1 out-of-county warrant

2 holds for other agency

University Police Department reports are unavailable until further notice due to a website issue.

Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:

1/31 – 11:47 – 340 Tanner Dr. – report of Carbon Monoxide – nothing found

01/31 – 15:56 – Oxford High School – student pulled a fire alarm pull station as a prank

01/31 – 23:57 – Rooster’s – someone pulled a fire alarm pull station as a prank

02/01 – 01:24 – 316 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive – resident advised a smell of gas in the apt. – checked all areas with a gas monitor and didn’t find any leak

02/01 – 07:24 – Huddle House area – underground transformer arcing – stood by for Oxford Electric

02/01 – 19:21 – 126 Tanglewood – call canceled

02/02 – 01:55 – NMRC – medical call – monitored patient until EMS arrived

02/02 – 17:02 – Oxford Spot gas station – medical call – EMS arrived at the same time

02/02 – 23:02 – 629 Piedmont – medical call – stood by for EMS