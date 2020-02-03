Oxford Crime Reports from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2020

The following reports were made Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.
Oxford Police Department issued 48 tickets, investigated 18 wrecks and the following reports.
2 911 hang-ups
9 alarms
4 ambulance assists
1 animal
4 careless driving complaints
4 civil matters
1 code enforcement
2 credit card frauds
17 disturbances
1 elder assist
3 fire department assists
1 improper parking
1 K-9 search
2 larcenies
1 malicious mischief
1 motorist assist
1 property damage
1 received property
1 simple assault
17 suspicious activities
5 suspicious people
2 suspicious vehicles
5 vehicle searches
5 welfare checks
OPD made the following arrests:
1 DUI
1 DUI and careless driving
1 DUI, careless driving and expired tag
1 DUI, careless driving, no insurance and speeding
1 DUI, possession of schedule 1 and 4 drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and. K9 search
1 disturbing the peace
2 domestic violence with simple assault and trespassing
2 minors in possession of alcohol
1 possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding
1 possession of a schedule 2 drug, K9 search and one highlight
4 public drunks
2 public drunks and fake ID
1 shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia
1 shoplifting and trespassing
1 trespassing
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to one wreck and the following reports:
7 agency assists
3 alarms
2 animal complaints
2 civil matter
5 disturbances
4 follow up
2 harassment
1 information
2 noise complaints
3 petty theft
1 public drunk
1 scam
25 service calls
2 suspicious activities
2 suspicious persons
1 suspicious vehicle
2 traffic complaints
3 transports
1 unauthorized use of vehicle
1 vandalism
4 welfare concerns
Deputies made the following arrests:
3 contempt warrants
1 DUI, expired driver’s license
1 DUI, improper equipment, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance
1 public drunk
1 disorderly conduct
1 out-of-county warrant
2 holds for other agency
University Police Department reports are unavailable until further notice due to a website issue.
Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:
1/31 – 11:47 – 340 Tanner Dr. – report of Carbon Monoxide – nothing found
01/31 – 15:56 – Oxford High School – student pulled a fire alarm pull station as a prank
01/31 – 23:57 – Rooster’s – someone pulled a fire alarm pull station as a prank
02/01 – 01:24 – 316 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive – resident advised a smell of gas in the apt. – checked all areas with a gas monitor and didn’t find any leak
02/01 – 07:24 – Huddle House area – underground transformer arcing – stood by for Oxford Electric
02/01 – 19:21 – 126 Tanglewood – call canceled
02/02 – 01:55 – NMRC – medical call – monitored patient until EMS arrived
02/02 – 17:02 – Oxford Spot gas station – medical call – EMS arrived at the same time
02/02 – 23:02 – 629 Piedmont – medical call – stood by for EMS