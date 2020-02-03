Ole Miss Baseball Player Arrested for DUI

Ole Miss Rebels starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy was arrested early Monday morning for driving while under the influence.

Few details were made available in regards to the circumstances surrounding the arrest. A first offense DUI is a misdemeanor charge.

Nikhazy, 20, is originally from Windermere, Florida. He is a sophomore and a political science major. As a freshman, he set the Ole Miss freshman record with 86 strikeouts and was named SEC Freshman of the Week twice in 2019.

“We are aware of the situation, and we will handle it appropriately and internally,” said baseball coach Mike Bianco in a statement issued to HottyToddy.com through Ole Miss Athletics.

Hottytoddy.com staff report