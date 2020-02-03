Fans Can Still Purchase Tickets for National Signing Day Reception

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Ole Miss fans still have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a National Signing Day reception on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Manning Center. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Tickets to this event are $25 per person and can be purchased here. Space to this event is limited and will be available on a first-served basis. Once purchased, tickets can be picked up via Will Call only. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. 

Fans can park in Lot B or the south lot and shuttles will run to the Manning Center starting at 3:15 p.m.

