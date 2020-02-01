UM Announces Spring ‘All In. All Year.’ Observances

Keynote addresses, film and lecture series and awards programs are among the many “All In. All Year.” events scheduled for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.

“All In. All Year.” is a yearlong effort that includes guest speakers, workshops and other programs to expand cultural awareness, challenge bias attitudes and behaviors, and increase campus-wide support for diversity, equity and inclusion across the campus. The majority of the events are free to the public.

“The first semester of ‘All In. All Year.’ was a major success,” said Norris “EJ” Edney, director of the university’s Center for Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Engagement. “The semesterly and monthly ‘All In. All Year.’ calendars give students, faculty, staff and community members a single place to find opportunities to engage with the great work our campus partners are doing to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Edney said he hopes that people across the community will take advantage of opportunities to participate in cross-cultural expressions on campus.

“The LOU community has as rich a history and as deep a commitment to diversity as the University of Mississippi,” Edney said. “‘All In. All Year.’ programs provide the perfect opportunity for community members to learn about, contribute to and benefit from the work that the University of Mississippi does to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Author Kiese Laymon, the university’s Ottilie Schillig Professor in English and Creative Writing, will deliver the keynote address at the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Spring Convocation at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Other keynotes scheduled are educator Yusef Salaam for the Black History Month observance at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Ole Miss Student Union Ballroom, and poet and performer Alysia Harris for Women’s History Month awards ceremony at 6 p.m. March 31 in the Student Union, Room 326.

The Golden Globe award-winning Netflix series “When They See Us” will be shown at 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Feb. 4, 11 and 18 in the Student Union, Room 326. Several short films and features will be shown March 20-21 as part of the Oxford Film Festival at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema.

Training sessions for Allies of the LGBTQ+ community are set for 2 p.m. Jan. 29 in Lamar Hall, Room 131, 4 p.m. Feb. 27 in Bryant Hall, Room 111, and 5:30 p.m. April 7 in Lamar Hall, Room 126.

Other scheduled activities include:

Through Feb. 28 – “Lost + Found” print exhibition by Jan Murray; Meek Hall, Gallery 130

Jan. 25 – Pride Camp 2.0; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Student Union, Room 323

Jan. 28 – Open Doors, food and conversation with UM administrators; 5 p.m. in Lyceum, Room 200

Feb. 3 – “Lift Every Voice” Celebration; 4 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom

Feb. 7 – Black Student Union seventh annual Black History Month Gala; 6 p.m. at The Inn at Ole Miss

Feb. 12 – Queer People of Color interest meeting; 6 p.m. in Student Union, Suite F

Feb. 13 – Black History Month Concert; 7:30 p.m. in the Ford Center

Feb. 25 – “Black Power at Ole Miss: Remembrance, Reckoning and Repair at 50 Years” Luncheon; Noon in the Student Union Ballroom

Feb. 26 – Movement and Migration Series Lecture: “Their Own Kind of Removal: Lumbee Indians in the Antebellum South” by Malinda Maynor Lowery; Noon in Barnard Observatory

March 4 – Movement and Migration Series Lecture: “Racist Kitsch for the 21st Century? Anthropomorphic Asians, Hawaii-Style and the Culture of Cute”; Noon in Barnard Observatory

March 18 – Movement and Migration Series Lecture: “From Latino Orlando to International Memphis: Migration and Transformation in the American South”; Noon in Barnard Observatory

March 27 – Sister2Sister Leadership Retreat; 3 p.m. Location to be determined

April 14 – Spring Concert: OMADDE; 7:30 p.m. in Nutt Auditorium

April 15 – Movement and Migration Series Lecture: “Slaughterhouse South: Migration, Ethnoracial Boundaries and the Social Organization of Labor”; Noon in Barnard Observatory

May 1 – Lavender Graduation; 4 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom

May 8 – Celebration of Achievement; 5:30 p.m. in the Manning Center

Sponsors include the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, Center for Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Engagement, Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, Center for the Study of Southern Culture, College of Liberal Arts, departments of Art and Art History and Music, Black Graduate and Professional Student Association and Black Student Union

For a full list of sponsors and “All In. All Year.” calendar of events, visit https://inclusion.olemiss.edu.

By Edwin B. Smith

