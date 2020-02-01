Rebels Lose Against Tigers Despite Late Game Push

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss made a strong second half run against the No. 22 LSU Tigers but fell short of pulling off the win 73-63 in Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7 SEC) was led on the court by junior Devontae Shuler with 28 points and seven boards on the afternoon.

LSU came in with a game plan to not let senior Breein Tyree defeat them, holding him to only nine points. For the past two games the conference leading scorer has been held to less than double digits.

The Tigers opened the game up in the first have by out scoring the Rebels by 25 over a seven minute span.

After the halftime intermission, with the score 40-20, Ole Miss went on a 12-0 run to cut the game to eight – the closest the Rebels were able to get back into the contest.

Joining Shuler in double digits was Khadim Sy with 11.

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad had two players foul out in the second half: Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen.

LSU held the Rebels to shoot 36 percent from the field and 27 percent from downtown. Ole Miss got to the charity stripe and connected on 15 of 19 attempts at 79 percent on the day.

The Tigers were led by Javonte Smart with 21 points. His teammate Marlon Taylor pulled in a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards.

Ole Miss returns to action on Wednesday as they play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks inside the Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).