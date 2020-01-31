United Way Seeks Proposals for FY 2020-2021 Funding Cycle

Due to the generous support of its donors, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) will once again invest in worthwhile local programs and community coalition initiatives that advance health, education and financial stability as well as meet basic needs within the Lafayette-Oxford-University (LOU) community in fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021.

Since 1970, the UWOLC has mobilized resources, promoted collaboration and supported programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. The organization awards funding through a competitive grant-making process that seeks to address significant needs throughout Oxford and Lafayette County.

“Our local United Way is proud to work hand in hand with our many partners and supporters to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources,” Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “The grant funding our organization awards each year makes a significant impact in the lives of thousands of LOU residents and we are grateful for our generous donors, volunteers and advocates who invest in our community.”

Application materials can be accessed at www.unitedwayoxfordms.org/opportunities. Nonprofit organizations, public entities and community coalitions that fulfill the UWOLC’s eligibility criteria may apply for funding.

Applications must be received via email in PDF form by 5 p.m. on the identified due dates in order to receive consideration. Agency applicants must submit the required Primary Fiscal Agent Pre-Application by March 4, 2020, and a Program Grant Application must be submitted for each proposed program by April 1, 2020. Any community coalition in which the UWOLC serves as the primary fiscal agent must submit a Community Coalition Grant Application by April 1, 2020.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend the FY 2020-2021 Application Workshop, which will be held at the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The workshop will provide guidance on how to develop a strong application as well as insight regarding the application process.

Primary Fiscal Agent Pre-Applications will be reviewed by the UWOLC’s finance committee, which will provide feedback to the community impact committee (CIC) based on the submitted financial documentation. Advisory committees, which include members of the UWOLC Board of Directors and other local volunteers, will review as well as score the Program and Community Coalition Grant Applications. The CIC will use feedback received from the finance and advisory committees to develop award recommendations for the UWOLC Board of Directors, which will ultimately determine the FY 2020-2021 funding awards. Please note the awarded grants will be announced by June 15, 2020, and the grant period for each recipient will run from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Please direct any questions regarding the call for proposals to the UWOLC’s Executive Director, Kurt Brummett, via email at kurt@unitedwayoxfordms.org.

About the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County

Since its inception in 1970, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) has sought to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources. To carry out its mission, the UWOLC partners with individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and public entities to make a significant impact throughout Oxford and Lafayette County. The organization focuses its efforts on addressing four interrelated issues (health, education, financial stability, and basic needs) and has invested millions of dollars over the course of its existence to make a meaningful difference within the Lafayette-Oxford-University (LOU) community.

Release courtesy of the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette