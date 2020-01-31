Lafayette County School Board Announces 16 Applicants for District 1 Seat

By Margaux Pope

Hottytoddy.com intern

mnpope@go.olemiss.edu

The Lafayette County School District Board is actively interviewing candidates to fill a vacant seat on the school board.

The District 1 seat opened up after former board member Brent Larson was elected to the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors in November.

The current members of the board said they are seeking a candidate who has ties to the community. During a special meeting Monday, the members said they want to treat the process as if it were someone who was being elected.

The candidate must be from the district, and if the board fails to reach an agreement, there are provisions used to pick the right candidate.

Choosing the right candidate is a lengthy process, according to board attorney Shea Scott.

“It’s an uncomfortable job, but that’s what you’ve got to do as a board member,” Scott said.

The committee wants to make a decision in the next couple of weeks; however, they said they are committed to taking the time to ensure the candidate is right for the position.

The next meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 3.

The current list of candidates includes Jamie Anderson, Andrew Bilbo, Jason David Butts, Scott Caldwell, Adam P. Clay, Gary Drewrey, Jon Luke Hazlewood, Courtney Humphries, Sara Kain, Scott Kilpatrick, Dr. Brett Lampton, Adam Lee, Randy McCluskey, Claire Robinson, Steve Treloar and Dr. Norbert L. Woods.

Board members say they are looking for someone who can uphold the values and contingencies of the position.

According to The School Board Association, beyond legal qualifications, the characteristics needed to join the board are: “A broad background of experience and knowledge, is visionary, is able to understand forces of societal change and plan for the future, is tolerant without being prejudice, is able to understand education in today’s complex approach, is able to invest the many hours necessary to carry out the duties of the office, has a sincere desire to serve the community, is responsive of human beings as individuals and as groups to build consensus, must not confuse a few noisy voices for the majority feelings, must show responsibility to all the children and have the capability to learn and grow.”