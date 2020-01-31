Annual Landscaping Camp Now Accepting Early Registration

Now in its fourth year, the award-winning Landscaping Camp—hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Foundation Retiree Attraction program—continues to offer attendees insights and time-saving tips on low-maintenance gardening. Attendees have the opportunity to learn firsthand from local professionals at the Landscaping Camp, which is scheduled for May 22-23 at The Inn at Ole Miss.

“We’re excited to feature Jeff McManus, whose expertise in landscaping has gained the University of Mississippi accolades of being named “The Most Beautiful Campus” by several national publications,” said Rosie Vassallo, director of Retiree Attraction. “This year they will enjoy immersing themselves on a garden tour of Dickie and Diane Scruggs’ home. I boast in saying the Landscaping Camp has received excellent ratings each year, and many campers keep coming back. They are always enthusiastic about returning home and putting their new ideas to work.”

This year’s camp will start on Friday at 3 p.m. with a tour of the Scruggs’ home on the renowned double-decker bus, followed by a reception, dinner and book signing. Saturday will offer several seminars like: “Pruning Like a Pro” with Jeff McManus; “Hands-on Gardening” with Greg Pinion, City of Oxford Buildings and Grounds Superintendent; “Growing Fresh Cut Flowers” with Katherine Sharp of Farmstead Florals and a personal tour of the Ole Miss campus with Jeff McManus. Our lunch speaker, Steven Tucker, with the Lafayette County Extension Office, will be addressing “Handling Wildlife in Your Yard. ”

One can take advantage of the early bird special during February for $250 per person (hotel accommodations not included). After February, the cost is $300. The deadline to sign up is May 15.

Attendees can also make reservations with The Inn at Ole Miss at a discounted rate by calling 1-888-486-7666. The deadline for the discounted price is April 24.

“Many thanks to our major sponsors whom we are very appreciative of,” Vassallo said. “Our sponsors include the University of Mississippi, Visit Oxford, The Inn at Ole Miss, Grace Realty Group, Stages Mississippi Magazine and North East MS Power Association.”

Interested parties can learn more and register by visiting this website or by contacting Rosie Vassallo via email at rosie@oxfordms.com or phone at 662-234-4651.

Courtesy of the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce

Hottytoddy.com intern Lainey Stevens contributed to this report