ABC Grants Extension for Sunday Alcohol Sales

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Alcohol Beverage Control, a division of the Mississippi Department of Revenue, granted a request from Oxford leaders to extend on-premise alcohol sales this Sunday for the Super Bowl.

Alcohol sales will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday and end at 11 p.m. City law mandates alcohol sales to stop at 9 p.m. on Sunday. The temporary extension is only for Feb. 2.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said officers will be on duty Sunday night to help keep citizens safe.

As part of a grant through the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety, OPD will have extra officers on duty Sunday night to protect citizens from impaired drivers.

“We ask that you plan your evening before going out and utilize our rideshare opportunities throughout or community,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

Officers will have a strong presence on the Square and the OPD Safe Site there will be operational.

“We ask that you plan your evening before going out and utilize our rideshare opportunities throughout or community,” McCutchen said. “Super Bowl Sunday isn’t super if you don’t get home safe.”