Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host No. 1 South Carolina

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball welcomes in the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks into the Pavilion on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (7-13, 0-7 SEC) is coming off of an 80-39 loss at Mississippi State on Sunday. The Rebels received double-digit performances by Deja Cage with 11 points and Jayla Alexander’s 10 points.

Mississippi State controlled the game from the opening tip and never looked back as a team they shot 47.7 percent overall and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc and converting 27 points on 23 Rebel turnovers.

“Credit to Mississippi State,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I thought they played a complete game. Obviously, we really started off super slow, 30 points in the first quarter is not something that we want to have. Luckily, we were able to get it down to a somewhat more manageable number for the next three quarters but the damage was already done. We are just going to continue to work.

South Carolina rolls into Oxford with an overall record of 19-1 and a 7-0 mark in the conference play. The Gamecocks are coming off of an 88-53 victory at Georgia. Five different players posted double figures Aliyah Boston (15), Destanni Henderson (14), Tyasha Harris (13), LeLe Grissett (11) and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (10).

This season, USC has picked up five wins against ranked opponents No. 4 Maryland (Nov. 10, 63-54), No. 2 Baylor (Nov. 30, 74-59), No. 21 South Dakota (Dec. 22, 73-60), No. 13 Kentucky (Jan. 2, 99-72), No. 21 Arkansas (Jan. 9, 91-82). The only loss for them came to No. 17 Indiana in the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam on Nov. 28 (71-57).

Ole Miss and South Carolina are tipping the ball up for the 41st all-time meeting. The Gamecocks currently have won the last 11 matchups.

Fans can watch all of the action on SEC Network + and listen to the call on the Ole Miss Radio.

