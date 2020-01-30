Eight Oxford Stores Cited for Selling Vaping Products to a Minor

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Eight Oxford businesses were cited by law enforcement earlier this week for selling electronic smoking devices to a minor, according to the Oxford Police Department.

The compliance checks were conducted on Tuesday at 24 stores around Oxford in a joint operation between the Oxford Police Department, Mississippi’s Attorney General’s Office, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit.

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen said in recent weeks the department has received reports about stores selling tobacco and vaping products to minors.

“Through our investigation, we were able to identify and cite several businesses under Mississippi Code 97-32-51, Prohibition of the distribution of alternative nicotine products to minors,” McCutchen stated Thursday morning in a press release. “Our community of law enforcement officers is committed to protecting our youth and being proactive in deterring businesses from selling these products to minors.”

All buyers used in the compliance checks were under 18 years old and the cited clerks did not ask for identification, McCutchen said.

McCutchen said there has been an increase in vape-related illness on Oxford’s school campuses and that OPD will continue working with the local school districts to help raise awareness surrounding the health concerns of vaping and tobacco products, as well as actively investigating complaints of illegal sales.

On Monday, Oxford School District Superintendent Brian Harvey reported to the Board of Trustees that two students have severe reactions to materials in a vaping product on Friday. He said both boys were recovering; however, students using vapes at school is a growing concern.

Businesses cited:

Three-Way, N. Lamar Blvd.

Double Quick, W. Jackson Ave.

Brittany Store, W. Jackson Ave.

Murphy USA, W. Jackson Ave.

West Oxford Chevron, Jackson Ave.

Wards Chevron, Old Taylor Road

The Store, Hwy 30

Abbeville Quick Stop, Hwy 7

Businesses in compliance: