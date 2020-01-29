UM Designer Instills Problem Solving Skills in Design Interns

By Kate McDonald

Hottytoddy.com intern

kfmcdona@go.olemiss.edu

If you take 10 steps anywhere on the University of Mississippi’s campus, you can be sure to find work designed by local creative Stefanie Goodwiller.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of South Alabama, Goodwiller took her education in commercial art and worked all over the country.

Her initial experience in design was hands-on at a print shop in Richmond, Virginia.

“There was no desktop publishing at the time so I had to do everything by hand, such as designing flyers and sorting things that customers needed printed,” Goodwiller said.

Soon after graduation, Goodwiller started a family in Durham, North Carolina. She focused more on freelance work so she could enjoy time with her small children.

Eventually, Goodwiller landed in Mississippi, a place she has created strong relationships and a safe home for her work and family.

Goodwiller has worked as the manager of design services for University Marketing & Communication and an adjunct instructor of media design for the School of Journalism & New Media for the past eight years.

“I have fine arts degrees, but my passion is composing and problem-solving. I like figuring out how to effectively communicate a message given specific parameters,” she said.

When she is not replying to emails, designing logos for the University or teaching classes in the evening, she is maintaining the product she created called Coffeebark.

“I really enjoyed the whole process of branding Coffeebark, including designing the logo, packaging, trade show presence, website. etc.,” Goodwiller said.

Goodwiller trademarked, baked, marketed and sold Coffeebark, a sweet treat with coffee, toffee and chocolate. She said she enjoyed having the personal freedom to make all her design decisions.

During her experience as a creator and marketer in Mississippi, she has seen Ole Miss grow. She said that it is largely because of the expansion of what the educators teach today. Campus employers are now hiring interns for creative work and raising awareness across all student bodies.

With that change, she’s been able to create an impact on campus through her designs. Within the last eight years, she has been a part of many projects, but recently a few have stuck out because of the meaning they hold.

“Occasionally I get to do something fun like the new LGBTQ+ space or create a ‘longest table’ image,” Goodwiller said. “I have really enjoyed designing the Honors Report the last several years because they give me the quality material and freedom to be creative.”

Spending a lot of time working with design students is one of Goodwiller’s passions. She supervises four interns a semester. The internship is very hands-on and prepares each student for a possible career in graphic design.

Graphic design intern Katy Land worked alongside Goodwiller for a whole semester learning the ins-and-outs of everything related to graphic design.

A typical day for an intern consisted of emailing clients proofs, working on assigned projects, and creating business cards for employees of the University.

“I learned so much from operating in a professional setting with my boss and coworkers to working hands-on with clients to produce a finished product I was proud of,” said Land.

Land said that she was given a lot of personal freedom when it came to designing. Goodwiller would assign a project and it was her responsibility to contact the client and get the job done.

There are challenges that come up while working in the rapidly-growing design field.

“Staying fresh and finding time to stay current with trends and software can be a challenge,” Goodwiller said.

The future of Ole Miss design is growing tremendously. Goodwiller is currently working on three logos, a diversity education manual, recruiting viewbook for pharmacy, staff council materials, and black history month collateral among other things.

Goodwiller’s passion for design radiates in her work and through her teaching. She said she hopes to inspire many Ole Miss students to think about pursuing a creative career in graphic design.