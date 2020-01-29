Rebels Soccer Announces 2020 Spring Slate

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Coach Matt Motts’ soccer team learned of their spring slate on the pitch as the Rebels will take on five fellow NCAA Division I opponents and an alumni game during the upcoming season.
The Rebels will take the pitch for four of six matches at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium with the other two will take place on the road.
Ole Miss will open the spring slate on March 20 as they play host to Samford. The Rebels will then host an alumni match on March 22.
The Rebels will then travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on March 28 before going up to Bluff City to take on the Memphis Tigers on April 1.
Memphis will travel to Oxford on April 15 for a match. The Rebels will close out the spring with a match against the LSU Tigers at home.
2020 OLE MISS SOCCER SPRING SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION
Friday, March 20; Samford; Oxford
Sunday, March 22; Alumni Match; Oxford
Saturday, March 28; Alabama; Tuscaloosa
Wednesday, April 1; Memphis; Memphis
Wednesday, April 15; Memphis; Oxford
Saturday, April 18; LSU; Oxford
