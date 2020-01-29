Rebels Soccer Announces 2020 Spring Slate

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Coach Matt Motts’ soccer team learned of their spring slate on the pitch as the Rebels will take on five fellow NCAA Division I opponents and an alumni game during the upcoming season.

The Rebels will take the pitch for four of six matches at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium with the other two will take place on the road.

Ole Miss will open the spring slate on March 20 as they play host to Samford. The Rebels will then host an alumni match on March 22.

The Rebels will then travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on March 28 before going up to Bluff City to take on the Memphis Tigers on April 1.

Memphis will travel to Oxford on April 15 for a match. The Rebels will close out the spring with a match against the LSU Tigers at home.

2020 OLE MISS SOCCER SPRING SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

Friday, March 20; Samford; Oxford

Sunday, March 22; Alumni Match; Oxford

Saturday, March 28; Alabama; Tuscaloosa

Wednesday, April 1; Memphis; Memphis

Wednesday, April 15; Memphis; Oxford

Saturday, April 18; LSU; Oxford

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).