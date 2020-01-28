Rebels Look to Score Second SEC Win Against Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returns to the friendly confines of the Pavilion this evening as they play host to the No. 16 Auburn Tigers. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad looks to build upon the recent win over the Georgia Bulldogs as the red and blue play the next four of five games at home.

Auburn (17-2, 4-2 SEC) has outscored opponents 79.1-67.8 to lead the SEC in scoring margin (+11.2). The Tigers also rank top 25 nationally in blocks per game (13th-5.7), rebounds per game (17th-40.9), free throw attempts (17th-481) and scoring offense (79.1 ppg). Samir Doughty leads Auburn in scoring at 14.6 ppg, while Isaac Okoro adds 12.9 ppg. J’Von McCormick tops the SEC with a 2.3 assist/turnover ratio to go along with 11.0 ppg. Nearly averaging a double-double per game is Austin Wiley (10.2 ppg, 9.2 rpg).

This will be the 138th all-time meeting between the two programs. Auburn leads the series 77-60, although Ole Miss has taken down the Tigers 12 out of the last 14 matchups. Last season, the Rebels swept the Tigers in both contests prior to Auburn making a run to the final four.

Ole Miss picked up its first conference victory on Saturday as they defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 70-60 on the road in Athens. The Rebels shot 52 percent in the win, which is the best shooting percentage in SEC play this season. Senior Breein Tyree scored 20 points in the contest for his tenth time this season. He got help from junior Khadim Sy who posted 16 points in the match.

Fans can watch all of the action on ESPNU and listen to the call on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Follow HottyToddySprts for live game updates.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).