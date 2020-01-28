Oxford School District’s Elected Board Members Drops to One

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

With the city of Oxford’s annexation of about 11 square miles in 2018, the Oxford School District’s Board of Trustees will now have one less election for a seat on the board.

Four trustees will be appointed by the Oxford Board of Aldermen while the one remaining seat on the five-seat board will be elected among county residents residing within the school district.

According to state law, county schools like the Lafayette County School District elect their school board members. Municipal Separate School District, like OSD, generally have most of their members appointed by Board of Aldermen; however, those district with territory outside of the city limits but within the city school district will have one or more members elected by those voters who reside in the county but inside the school district.

The OSD had two county seats on the board until the city annexed the 11 square miles, reducing the need for an elected seat down to one.

Former trustee Scott Shipman was an elected seat. When his term ended on Dec. 31, 3019, the Board of Aldermen appointed Carter Meyers and his term will run from Jan. 27, 2020 to March 2, 2024.

Romana Reed is the only elected member left on the OSD board.