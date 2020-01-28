Chamber of Commerce Announces 2020 Leadership Lafayette Class

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 2020 class of the Leadership Lafayette program earlier this month. The program began in 1988 and celebrates 32 years of Leadership Lafayette with this year’s class.

The opening session included presentations centered on the community and leadership skills, featuring the following speakers: Floyd Hubbell, Founder/CEO of SCH Properties, LLC; Jeff McCutchen, Chief of Police with the Oxford Police Department; Dr. James M. Thomas, The University of Mississippi, and Dr. Tanya Nichols, also with the University. Additional presenters included Pam Swain, with the Chamber, and Torie Marion, Leadership Lafayette Chair.

“I am very excited about this year’s program,” said Torie Marion, Leadership Lafayette chair. “This program is extremely competitive to get into, and we applaud these leaders for being chosen for this year’s class. We anticipate the work they will do through their projects will enrich our community. We are also eager to see them use their skills to get involved in different facets of the community beyond the program.”

This eight-month Leadership Lafayette course is designed to ensure the continuity of leadership in the Lafayette-Oxford-University community. The class training builds community leaders through shared knowledge, skills and experience. The program emphasizes developing leadership skills through activities promoting community awareness, team building and project development.

Objectives of the Leadership Lafayette Program are to: (1) Identify potential community leaders; (2) Develop individual leadership potential; (3) Acquire knowledge about community and current issues in Lafayette County; (4) Create dialogue and rapport among participants and current community leaders; (5) Provide opportunities to network with alumni of prior Leadership Lafayette programs; and (6) Promote a sense of “community” through shared efforts benefiting the local community.

“The Leadership Lafayette steering committee has been diligently working on details of the program, planning the sessions, speakers, community tours and agendas,” said Pam Swain, Leadership Lafayette program administrator and Senior Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce. “These volunteers have been through this program and similar programs and have spent countless hours ensuring that each session is of great value and interest to the class.”

This year’s cohort includes:

John Alcorn – Communicare

Prema Balachandran – University of Mississippi

Shanta Bean – North East Mississippi Power Association

Anna Katherine Black – Delta Autumn Consulting, LLC

Ellis Bledsoe – ECB Solutions, LLC

LaKeisha Borum – Medical Marketing Economics

Chris Case – Oxford Police Department

Qwadre Clayton – Big Brother Technologies

Caitlyn Clegg – Red Window Communications, LLC

Mike Dunnavant – University of Mississippi

Emily Echols – The University of Mississippi McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement

William English – Jay for Mississippi / Hughes Brown PLLC

David Grayson – CareMed EMS

Anthony Heaven – The University of Mississippi

Leigh Jurney – North Mississippi Regional Center

Emily Kidd – Hunt Marketing

Kimberly Mathis – Visit Oxford

Drew Mauldin – Mayo Mallette, PLLC

Carlos Maury – CoreLogic

John Mayo – Mayo Mallette, PLLC

Erin Payseur Oeth – The University of Mississippi

David Rogers – Mortgage Trade LLC

Gregory Sechrist – The University of Mississippi – Office of Technology Commercialization

Natasha Towner – Renasant Bank

Anna Grace Usery – Hotty Toddy News/The University of Mississippi

Release courtesy of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce

