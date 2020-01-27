Two Oxford Brothers Charged With Possessing Guns

Two brothers were arrested Saturday for being in possession of guns while being felons.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Williams Craig Yourn, 36, and Ryan Joshua Yourn, 36, both of Oxford, were arrested after a traffic stop where deputies discovered firearms inside the vehicle.

They were both charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they are awaiting their first-appearance hearing in front of a Justice Court judge.

Staff report