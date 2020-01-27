Ole Miss Baseball Counts on New Faces to Propel Team to Omaha

By Adam Brown

In less than a month, fans will be packing Swayze Field to see the Ole Miss Rebels take the diamond. The team opens the 2020 season Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. against the Louisville Cardinals in a three-game series.

On Friday, the diamond Rebels returned for their first practice of the season in preparation for the upcoming 56-game grind.

“Everybody is fired up to be out here altogether,” coach Mike Bianco said.

This season’s club has a lot of new faces along with 14 returners from a team that had its season end in the Super Regionals in Fayetteville, Arkansas against the Razorbacks.

“The 14 guys that are returning played a lot for us either last year or the last couple of years,” Bianco said.

For a handful of the new guys, building their skills in fall ball was beneficial, according to Bianco.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that we will need those new guys to contribute this year and I think they will,” he said.

The Rebels have one of the toughest schedules ahead of them.

“I don’t think that there is a team on the schedule that nobody in the other dugout didn’t come here and expect to play,” Bianco said. “You expect to play LSU, Vanderbilt, Florida, Georgia and all the good teams. That’s why you come.”

The Rebels take their first steps to Omaha on opening day (Feb. 14) against the Cardinals. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

