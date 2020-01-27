Memorial Set for Former HT.com Editor Killed in Car Crash

Funeral services have been set for former Hotty Toddy News editor and executive director of the Union County Humane Society, Callie Daniels Bryant, who was killed in a car accident on Highway 30 last week.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, a celebration of life will occur at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi located on 3955 Ridgewood Rd. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Her celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. with her internment in the Northminster Columbarium to follow immediately.

According to her husband Andrew Bryant, his wife died on impact.

“She felt no pain, no fear, no worry about what would happen after,” he posted on Facebook.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at 9:53 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, a 2007 Honda Element driven by Bryant, 28, of Etta, left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided with a tree on Highway 30. The crash is still under investigation.

“We want everyone to know that we have read every post, every text, every memorial. Our hearts, although shattered, know that we have an abundance of love surrounding us.

A GoFundMe set up by Andrew’s employer will support the financial costs of the funeral and ceremony. For those who want to donate, please follow this link.

He also asks that the community consider donating to the Union County Human Society where his wife worked.

“It would mean the world to Callie to know that her legacy of helping animals continued after her passing,” Andrew said.

Hottytoddy.com staff report