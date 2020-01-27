Kiffin Adds 3 Mid-Year Signees to 2020 Class

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin announced on Saturday three mid-year signees will join the football team.

Coming to play for the red and blue and participating in spring practice are freshmen Demon Clowney and transfers Otis Reese and Kenny Yeboah. They join December signees Derek Bermudez, Lakevias Daniel, Daylen Gill, Austin Keys and Kade Renfro to give the Rebels eight-mid year enrollees.

Clowney arrives to Oxford as a consensus four-star prospect after his high school days at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He is ranked No. 206 overall and a No. 223 prospect by Rivals and 247Sports respectively.

In high school, Clowney earned second-team All-Metro honors as a senior and was a top-10 recruit in the state of Maryland. He led St. Frances Academy to an undefeated season and two MIAA A Conference championships as a sophomore and a junior.

Clowney is the cousin of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. He is touted as the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the 2020 class by Rivals and No. 10 by 247Sports.

Reese transfers in from Georgia where he saw action in 25 games as a Bulldog. The Leesburg, Georgia native finished his Bulldog career with 16 career tackles. He will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will be eligible in 2021 with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Lee County High School standout was a consensus a four-star prospect and was the No. 5 outside linebacker nationally in the 2018 class. Reese was the No. 56 overall prospect, according to Rivals, and the No. 87 recruit to 247Sports. Rivals listed Reese as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Georgia.

Reese, who earned the 2017 Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year by both the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia Sports Writers Association, helped lead Lee County to a 14-1 season and the GHSA Class 6A title as a senior. Reese was named to the USA Today 2017 All-USA Georgia first-team defense, in addition to being named a member of the 2017 all-state Class 6A first-team defense by both the AJC and GSWA.

Yeboah is a grad transfer from Temple. During his time with the Owls he appeared in 38 games from 2016-19 including 11 starts at tight end.

Throughout his career, he recorded a career-high 19 catches for 233 yards and five touchdowns in his redshirt junior season with the Owls. He will be able to take the field this season with one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

A two-year letter winner at Parkland Senior High in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Yeboah played defensive back, wide receiver, and also punted and kicked for the Trojans. Yeboah holds the school records for receptions in a season (72), career receptions (119), and receiving touchdowns in a season (14). He earned all-state, all-area and all-league honors as a senior after hauling in 72 passes for 1,160 yards and 14 scores to go along with five interceptions.

