Tyler Keenan Gets Second Preseason All-American Honor

Ole Miss junior Tyler Keenan received a second Preseason All-American nod on Tuesday, drawing a third-team honor from D1Baseball.

Keenan was previously named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball in December, adding to a growing list of accolades for the junior out of Clayton, North Carolina.

Keenan was named a Freshman All-American by both Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game in 2018 and came back with an excellent sophomore season. He started all 68 games, hitting .285 with seven doubles, two triples and a team-high 15 home runs.

The Rebel third baseman was named a finalist for the C Spire Ferriss Trophy, which is given annually to the top college baseball player in Mississippi. The Rebel slugger also had an eventful summer as he was selected to the 2019 College Home Run Derby. Keenan clubbed 40 home runs on the night, including 15 in the final round en route to a runner-up finish in Omaha.

During the fall, Keenan posted a team-best .396 batting average. He also led the club in home runs with three and 12 RBIs.

Ole Miss opens its run to Omaha Feb. 14 as they host the Louisville Cardinals in a three-game series.

