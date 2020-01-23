Ole Miss Basketball Invited to Cayman Islands Classic for Thanksgiving

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team announced recently it will take the court in the fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic next season. The Rebels will be one of eight teams to take part in this three-game classic during Thanksgiving week.

“Coaches that have been to the Cayman Islands for this tournament have said nothing besides how first class this event is,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “We’re excited to take our team there in November.”

Next season, the Cayman Island Classic will host Kansas State, La Salle, Miami, Nevada, Northern Iowa, Oregon State, Western Kentucky and Ole Miss. The Rebels have played five of those teams throughout its 110-year history but have never faced off against Nevada or Northern Iowa. The tournament will be held at John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world-famous Seven Mile Beach.

Ole Miss has traveled outside the continental United States to play in tournaments five times over the past decade. While this will be the Rebels’ first trip to the Cayman Islands, they have played in Cancun, Mexico (2010), the U.S. Virgin Islands (2011, 2016) and Honolulu, Hawaii (2012).

Ole Miss in Regular Season Tournaments (Past 10 Seasons)

2019: NIT Tip-Off (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

2018: Emerald Coast Classic (Destin, Fla.)

2017: MGM Resorts Main Event (Las Vegas)

2016: Paradise Jam (U.S. Virgin Islands)

2015: Charleston Classic (Charleston, S.C.)

2014: Emerald Coast Classic (Destin, Fla.)

2013: Barclays Center Classic (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

2012: Diamond Head Classic (Honolulu, Hawaii)

2011: Paradise Jam (U.S. Virgin Islands)

2010: Cancun Governor’s Cup (Cancun, Mexico)

Information on tournament travel packages will be available Feb. 10.

