Ole Miss Announces New Leadership in Athletics Foundation

With previous Ole Miss Athletics Foundation Executive Director Keith Carter now serving as the Rebels’ Athletics Director, new leadership roles in Ole Miss’ fundraising arm were announced on Wednesday, including Fowler Staines transitioning to Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer.

In addition, Matt Mossberg has assumed the title of Associate A.D./Chief Development Officer, while Wesley Owen is now Associate A.D./Chief Revenue Officer.

“Fowler is well respected throughout our athletics department and provides tremendous leadership in the Foundation,” Carter said. “As commitments have increased for the Forward Together campaign, Fowler has done an outstanding job managing the growth in our OMAF budget and overall operation. She understands the mission of the Foundation, and I look forward to seeing our fundraising efforts grow under her vision.”

Since joining the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation as CFO in August 2012, Staines has overseen an operations budget that has risen from $14 million to more than $21 million annually and capital campaign funds that have grown from $75 million to $184 million. She has supplied guidance in a number of other areas, including implementation of the Forward Together campaign to fund facility projects and construction budgets; future revenue and expense projections for the athletics department; execution of coaches contracts; tax treatment for compensation, major gifts and the annual fund; debt financing; estate planning; deferred giving and other business aspects of the Foundation.

A Certified Public Accountant, Staines previously worked for RSM LLP, formerly known as McGladrey and Pullen LLP (Washington, D.C.), as an auditor in its nonprofit practice and Kinney and Associates (Oxford) in tax and accounting. She graduated from Ole Miss in 2007 from the Patterson School of Accountancy and received her master’s degree from UNC Charlotte in 2008.

Originally from Marks, she is married to Billy Staines from Severna Park, Maryland, and the couple has three children: Graham, Miles and Annesly.

Mossberg returned to his alma mater in July 2015 as the Associate A.D. for Development, overseeing Major Gifts for the Rebels. Before that, he worked in fundraising for three years at the University at Buffalo, including one as Assistant A.D. for Development/Major Gifts.

A native of Costa Mesa, California, Mossberg spent more than a decade in various roles at Ole Miss prior to making the move to UB. He started as a student-athlete, playing baseball for the Rebels from 2000-03, before returning as the Director of Baseball Operations in 2006. After five seasons as an administrator and coach, Mossberg transitioned to Major Gifts Officer for the Foundation, where he brought in several major gifts as part of the Forward Together campaign.

Owen has been with Ole Miss Athletics since June 2005, when he started in the athletics ticket office and eventually oversaw the department. He shifted to the Foundation in May 2018 as Associate A.D. for Resource Development, where his responsibilities include annual giving and the ticket operation.

A native of Batesville, Owen graduated with degrees in biochemistry and forensic chemistry from Ole Miss in 2005.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).