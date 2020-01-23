Memphis Bluegrass, Mimosas Resurge at Rafters

By Jeff McVay

Hottytoddy.com contributor

Rafters Bar and Grill, located just off the Oxford Square at 1002 Jackson Avenue E, welcomes back Grassfire Bluegrass Band and $2 Mimosa specials this Sunday morning at 11:30. Established nearly 30 years ago, Grassfire has long and arguably been the hottest bluegrass band in the region.

After a five-year Sunday brunch-gig residency at the popular Oxford staple, the established Memphis foursome took a much-needed hiatus over the holidays to rejuvenate, add new covers to their ever-expanding repertoire and score a brand-spankin’ new banjo player, Ernie Welch. That hiatus ends this weekend.

Voted the best brunch in Oxford, Rafters also welcomes back its $2 Mimosa special during Bluegrass Cajun Brunch and as always, its diverse menu; everything from mouth-watering shrimp and grits to the best fried and/or grilled shrimp in town (among many other items).

The latest incarnation of Grassfire Bluegrass Band includes frontman/lead singer/guitarist (and whistler) Brad Robb, guitar/fiddle/vocalist Robert Dickerson, upright bass/vocalist Steve Clark and banjo player, Welch.

The boys recently added Poco’s classic “Crazy Love” to the mix and are still rocking crowd favorites Marshall Tucker (“Fire On The Mountain”), John Denver (“Country Road”), Glen Campbell, Tim McGraw, Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Manfred Mann (“Fox On The Run”) and other classic artists.

“Rafter’s Cajun Bluegrass Brunch is celebration central for birthdays, anniversaries, engagements and good times,” Robb said. “We’re thrilled to be back.”

Once again, and just in time for Spring 2020, Rafters Bar and Grill on Sunday morning is absolutely our best and perhaps only solution to satiate that nagging bluegrass and country classic itch we’ve all developed during our long winter hibernation. And, the $2 Mimosas certainly don’t hurt.

Doors open this Sunday morning at 10:45. Music begins at 11:30.