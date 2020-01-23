LMS Cheer Squad Headed to Nationals at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Making it to UCA Nationals is a goal for every cheerleader who steps onto the mat.

The Lafayette Middle School cheer squad has made that dream become a reality after earning its first-ever bid to go and compete in the UCA Nationals 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.

“It means a lot to have this squad represent LMS at Nationals,” cheer coach Beth Allen said. “These girls have put in work since camp last year. They set a goal at the beginning of the season to attend Nationals and they were able to achieve that. That shows a lot about their character and determination as a team. They take pride in their school and will represent Lafayette Middle School well at Nationals.

The Commodores will compete from Feb 7-9.

Allen said it has truly been an honor to coach this group of girls and watch them achieve their goals.

“I admire their determination and how driven these girls are. Once they set their mind to it there is no stopping them,” she said.

