UPDATE: Former HT.com Editor Dies in Fatal Wreck

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com
Hottytoddy.com has learned that Callie Daniels Bryant died Thursday evening from injuries she sustained in a wreck earlier that morning.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at 9:53 a.m., a 2007 Honda Element driven by Bryant, 28, of Etta left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided with a tree on Highway 30.
Bryant was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.
Bryant was the associate editor at PMQ Magazine and executive director of the Union County Humane Society. She was a former editor at Hottytoddy.com.
A GoFundMe has been established to help offset funeral expenses.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
I met Ms. Callie Daniels-Bryant four years ago. She was an amazing human who was born 99% deaf but managed to overcome that after her grandfather enrolled her in a school for deaf children in a suburb of Jackson, MS. First time I met her I detected what I thought was a British accent. I asked her about that and she laughingly explained that as she was learning to speak she’d listened to tapes by British speakers Callie interviewed me and later published the interview on this hottytoddy.com website. She then asked that I consider her story about her love for her grandfather and how he’d helped her to have a normal life after she learned to speak. I then published her story “Actions Speak Louder” in the Sept-Oct 2016 issue of the Southern hard copy journal “Southern SO & SO.” I, at the time, noted that it was one of the finest out of some 1,500 articles ever published in “SO & SO’s 13 year existence. I now have learned that this HT site will be publishing that story, among others, and I have sent it to them to be “dressed up” more than my “homespun” journal had done. A close friend of Callie’s also informs me Callie had a strong Christian faith – so Callie is now in Better Hands. RIP.