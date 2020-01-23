UPDATE: Former HT.com Editor Dies in Fatal Wreck

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Hottytoddy.com has learned that Callie Daniels Bryant died Thursday evening from injuries she sustained in a wreck earlier that morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at 9:53 a.m., a 2007 Honda Element driven by Bryant, 28, of Etta left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided with a tree on Highway 30.

Bryant was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Bryant was the associate editor at PMQ Magazine and executive director of the Union County Humane Society. She was a former editor at Hottytoddy.com.

A GoFundMe has been established to help offset funeral expenses.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.