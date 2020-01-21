Vols Hand Rebels a Loss in Knoxville

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels could not find their footing in Knoxville as they fell 73-48 to the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday.

Ole Miss (9-9, 0-5 SEC) got their scoring production from senior Breein Tyree with 19 points. His teammate sophomore Blake Hinson added points and a team-high seven rebounds to the stats sheet.

Junior Devontae Shuler was the other Ole Miss player to score double figures with 11 points.

Tennessee got the Rebels into foul trouble as junior Khadim Sy fouled out with two points and five rebounds.

For the second game in a row, Ole Miss continued to struggle from the charity strip. The Rebels got to the line 11 times and only hit five.

The Vols had three different scorers reach double figures led by John Faulknerson with 18 points.

Ole Miss was held to 30 percent from the field and 23 percent from beyond the arc. Tennessee hit at 49 percent from the floor and 29 percent from downtown.

The Rebels return to action on Saturday as they travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

