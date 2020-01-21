Supervisors Appoint Planning Commissioners, EDF Board Members

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors appointed new members to the Planning Commission and gave them a raise Tuesday.

During their regular meeting, the supervisors voted to up the Planning Commissioners’ pay from $75 to $120 a month. The pay is regulated by the state Legislature; however, it must be approved by the local governing board.

The Planning Commission is a group of county citizens who act as an advisory group to the Board of Supervisors on issues and policies related to planning, land use regulation and community development.

Each Supervisor appoints one commission from their district to sit on the board.

Appointed Tuesday were Jason Kent, Chad Creager and Ray Garrett, Dick Marchbanks and James Thompson. Garrett, Marchbanks and Thompson have all previously served on the commission. Kent and Creager are new appointments. Outgoing commissioners are T.J. Ray and Johnny Sockwell.

Also, during Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors appointed four people to the Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation – Sherwin Haynie, Vicky Cook, John Adams and Thomas Smith.