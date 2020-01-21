Rebels Look to Maintain Free Throw Dominance in Knoxville

By Adam Brown

The Ole Miss basketball team returns to action this evening as they head to Rocky Top to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4 SEC) fell to the LSU Tigers 80-76 on Saturday night inside the Pavilion. Senior Breein Tyree had a monstrous game as he scored a career-high 36 points against the Bayou Bengals. He leads the conference in points per game as each night he averages 29.7 when he steps on the court.

The Somerset, NJ native is the SEC’s leading active scorer with 1,490 career points, which also ranks 14th on the Ole Miss all-time scoring list; Tyree is also seventh in Ole Miss history with 179 made three-pointers.

Ole Miss’ veterans Tyree (18.9 ppg), Hinson (11.5 ppg), Devontae Shuler (10.2 ppg) and KJ Buffen (10.2 ppg) have accounted for 68.1 percent of the teams scoring this season.

Last time Kermit Davis coached in Thompson-Boling Arena, he led Middle Tennessee to a 71-64 victory over the Volunteers in the second round of the NIT (March 19, 2012).

Tennessee (11-6, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a 66-45 victory over in-state rival Vanderbilt on Saturday (Jan. 18). Tennessee has relied on its defense this season, leading the SEC in scoring defense (59.6 ppg) and field goal percentage defense (38.2). Both marks rank top 25 nationally. On that side of the floor, Yves Pons leads the SEC in blocks (22), good for 22nd in the country. Pons adds 11.0 ppg offensively behind Jordan Bowden (12.4 ppg) and John Fulkerson (11.1 ppg). Since joining the Volunteers five games ago, Vescovi Santiago averages 11.0 ppg as well.

Tonight’s matchup will be the 119th all-time meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss trails Tennessee 74-44 in the all-time series. Last February, Ole Miss dropped a heartbreaker 73-71 at home to the Vols. Sophomore Hinson scored 14 points as a freshman.

Fans can watch all the action on the SEC Network or listen to the Ole Miss Radio Network. Also, follow HottyToddy.com Sports on Twitter for updates.

