Head Coach Lane Kiffin Finalizes His Ole Miss Staff

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin filled out his coaching staff on Saturday as he announced the addition of Terrell Buckley as the cornerbacks’ coach. He said he will also and retain Freddie Roach and Derrick Nix for the 2020 season.

Buckley returns to his home state of Mississippi and the SEC. He previously spent four seasons at Mississippi State coaching cornerbacks. During his time on the sidelines, Buckley has tutored 13 players who signed professional contracts, including most recently Jamal Peters (Indianapolis Colts) and 2018 NFL first-rounder Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers). He was also instrumental in helping MSU haul in three straight top-25 recruiting classes.

Roach is returning for his fourth season with the Rebels sideline and will serve as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator, while also coaching the defensive line.

Nix is returning for his 13th season with Ole Miss as he makes the move from coaching the running backs to the wide receivers.

“This coaching staff represents the winning mentality we are establishing here, and I’m excited to get to work as a full group,” Kiffin said. “We added dynamic recruiters, championship experience and outstanding football minds. This is a staff that will attract the best players in the country and help them reach their full potential.”

Here is a complete look at Kiffin’s coaching staff:

Terrell Buckley (Cornerbacks)

Randy Clements (Running Game Coordinator/Offensive Line)

D.J. Durkin (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)

Joe Jon Finley (Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends)

Blake Gideon (Special Teams)

Jeff Lebby (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

Derrick Nix (Wide Receivers)

Chris Partridge (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)

Freddie Roach (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator)

Kevin Smith (Running Backs)

