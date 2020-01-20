Here’s a List of Local MLK Day Events:

For those interested in getting involved in a day of service for Martin Luther King Jr. day, please see below the list of local events:

8 .m. – noon – MLK DAY BREAKFAST, MARCH & CELEBRATION (FREE)

Second Baptist Church – sponsored by Good Food for Oxford Schools

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. DAY OF SERVICE

A service opportunity at local LOU community sites with UM Division of Diversity & Community Engagement

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. FILM SCREENING AT THE POWERHOUSE (FREE)

Two films by the Southern Foodway Alliance will be shown from their Counter Histories Series: Jackson, MS & Nashville, TN. Oxford Film Festival will screen “Yazoo Revisited.”

Hottytoddy.com staff report