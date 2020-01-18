Celebration of Life for Edward Aschoff Set for Today

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Today friends and family celebrate the life of Oxford native Edward Aschoff who passed away on Christmas Eve—his 34th birthday. The celebration will take place at The Lyric at 5:30 p.m.

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as an ESPN.com SEC blogger. In 2017, he took on a more expanded role with ESPN that including television.

Aschoff caught pneumonia while covering the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, a bucket list game for him.

His fiancé Katy Berteau posted on social media this week to let everyone know the final results from his lung biopsy.

“Edward had stage 4, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his lungs. This is an aggressive type of cancer that is usually undetectable until it is very advanced,” she said.

“Both pneumonia and non-Hodgkins lymphoma can trigger HLH in the body and that is seemingly what happened to Edward. All of this combined is what led to his very rapid decline those last few days, and ultimately his passing.”

After high school he attended the University of Florida from 2004-08 and received a B.S. in journalism. Prior to his stint at ESPN, he served as a beat reporter for UF football, basketball and baseball from 2007-2011 for the Gainesville Sun / GatorSports.com. Aschoff covered all 14 schools in the conference during his tenure.

Mayor of Oxford, Robin Tannehill, declared Jan. 18 as Edward Aschoff Day at the Alderman meeting at the beginning of January.

The family asks those interested, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to a scholarship fund being set up by the University of Florida’s School of Journalism and Communications in his honor.

Donations to the Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications can be made out to the “U.F. Foundation” and sent to P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604, Attn: Gift Processing. Please note “Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund” in the memo area.