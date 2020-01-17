Transportation Commission Designates Lottery Proceeds for Pavement Restoration

The Mississippi Transportation Commission this week designated the first $30 million of lottery proceeds for pavement restoration projects.

The commission, which oversees the Mississippi Department of Transportation, adopted the policy to guide MDOT in anticipation of revenue from the Alyce G. Clark Mississippi Lottery Law.

“The first $30 million in lottery proceeds will be designated for MDOT to use on pavement rehabilitation projects,” said Tom King, chairman, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “This money will allow MDOT to continue improving the quality of our state’s infrastructure, ensuring our highways stay safe for the traveling public.”

It’s unknown whether any pavement projects are planned for Oxford or Lafayette County state roads and highways as no specific projects have been identified since no money has been received yet, according to MDOT. Once funds are received, they’ll be put toward surface restoration projects on two-lane routes.

The lottery law was enacted in the August 2018 special session. It created the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) to oversee the sale of lottery tickets. The law also designated the first $80 million of lottery proceeds for state roads and bridges.

“We are committed to utilizing our new resources for paving and resurfacing purposes that will immediately enhance Mississippi’s highway network,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “This is the kind of collaboration needed to build and maintain an effective transportation system that fosters economic growth throughout our state.”

The MLC will deposit net proceeds from lottery sales after operating costs and expenses are deducted from gross sales. The first deposit to the Lottery Proceeds Fund is expected on Jan. 20. The commission will determine how to designate the next $50 million as lottery proceeds continue to be deposited.

“This important commission guidance puts the wheels in motion to get more paving done faster,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “This $30 million will be specifically spent to resurface some of our most needy two-lane highways that may not qualify for federal funds.”

The Mississippi Transportation Commission meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the MDOT headquarters on West Street in Jackson.

Hottytoddy.com staff report