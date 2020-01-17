Ole Miss Football Adds Four Strength and Conditioning Assistants

Ole Miss football strength and conditioning department added four new staff members on Wednesday who will all hold the title of assistant director of strength and conditioning coach.

Lance Ancar, Jarwarski Beckum, KJ Florence and Corey Miller have all joined the staff under the direction of head football strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love.

Ancar joins the Rebels after spending the last three seasons as director of football strength and conditioning at South Alabama.

Prior to joining the Jaguars, Ancar spent four seasons as a strength and conditioning coach at Alabama. While with the Crimson Tide, he assisted with the football program as it made three straight appearances in the College Football Playoff — winning the national championship in 2015 — and served as the head strength and conditioning coach for the baseball and men’s tennis programs.

In his role, Ancar worked with Alabama’s swimming and diving and rowing teams as well. He also has experience at the collegiate level at Minnesota State-Moorhead, where he was the Dragons’ running backs and tight ends coach while serving as an assistant strength and conditioning coach during the 2010 season.

Ancar earned a degree in health and physical education from North Alabama. He was a four-year letterwinner for the Lions from 2002-05 and was the recipient of the Rimington Trophy as the top center in NCAA Division II football while earning first-team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association as a senior.

A three-time all-Gulf South Conference selection, Ancar helped UNA to a 33-16 record during his career including berths in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2003 and ‘05. He was later chosen to both UNA’s and the Gulf South Conference’s All-Decade Teams for the 2000s.

Ancar played five seasons in the Arena Football League as a fullback/linebacker with the Alabama Vipers (2008-10) — where he helped claim the Arena Cup his first season with the team — and the Georgia Force (2011-12).

Ancar is certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and the United States Weightlifting Association (USAW).

Beckum comes to Oxford after spending the last three seasons in the same position at Nevada. While with the Wolf Pack, Beckum helped lead Nevada to back-to-back bowl appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Beckum joined Nevada from Grambling State where he spent the past three seasons as the director of strength and conditioning. In his three years at Grambling, he helped the Tigers football team to two undefeated seasons in conference play, one conference championship and one national championship. He also helped develop seven All-Americans, 14 first-team all-conference players, and nine future NFL players.

Prior to Grambling State, Beckum began as a volunteer intern at Alabama before being promoted to an assistant strength coach. During his time with the Crimson Tide, he served as the speed coach for football, women’s basketball and softball. Beckum is a graduate of Mississippi State University and holds certification from NSCA, USAW and USATF.

Florence joins the Rebels from Marshall where he served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the 2019 season. He also worked with softball during his time in Huntington, West Virginia.

Prior to joining the Herd, Florence worked as an intern on the University of Georgia strength staff where he worked directly with the football program in 2018. A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, he received his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from Old Dominion University in 2014. He received his Master of Science in Kinesiology in 2019; where he also earned his CSCS certification through the NSCA.

Miller has spent the last three seasons on the strength staff at South Carolina.

Miller, who was recruited to Tennessee by head coach Lane Kiffin, played four years for the Vols, logging 82 career tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

After a stint playing professional football for Lazio Marines American Football Team in Rome, Italy, Miller returned to Knoxville where he has served as a personal trainer at D1 Sports Training since 2015.

He is certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (NSCA).

HottyToddy.com staff report

