Memphis Man Arrested in Oxford for Enticement of a Minor

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Memphis man Friday for allegedly enticing a minor for sexual purposes.

According to reports, OPD investigators learned of suspect Boris Rubio, 28, of Memphis and an investigation was conducted.

Rubio was subsequently arrested without incident and was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was given a bond of $50,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

While no other details surrounding the incident leading to Rubio’s arrest, the OPD said in a press release Friday afternoon that the department was committed to working on keeping children safe from predators.

“OPD would also like to remind parents to know about their children’s social media activity and to teach their kids the dangers of strangers online,” the press release stated.

It is the third arrest of its kind in as many weeks by OPD.

If the public knows or suspects anyone of being trafficked they can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or contact their local law enforcement agency.