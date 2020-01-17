Kylan Becker Added as a Volunteer Assistant to Softball

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss interim softball coach Ruben Felix announced the addition of Kylan Becker as a volunteer coach for the 2020 season.

Becker finished a standout career on the diamond for the Rebels last season and graduated in December. She spent the fall semester as a student assistant.

Last season, the Miami native led the Rebels in batting average (.426), runs (55), triples (9), total bases (109), walks (22), on-base percentage (.489), stolen bases (34) and fielding percentage (.984), setting the school records for runs, triples and steals. Becker reached base in 53 of 61 games on the season, registering the second-longest hitting streak in school history at 15. Additionally, she played a part in one of the all-time great moments in Rebel lore, scoring the walk-off run in Ole Miss’ NCAA Regional Championship win over No. 7 Louisiana.

The year 2018 was another banner season for Becker, becoming the first Rebel to ever be named to the USA National Team, comping for the Stars and Stripes in the Japan All-Star Series in Tokyo. As a junior, Becker led the Rebs with a .329 batting average and a .407 on-base percentage. The year prior, Becker became the school’s first-ever First Team All-SEC selection after posting a .375 average with 34 runs scored and 31 more driven in, receiving a Third Team NFCA All-South Region nod.

During the summer Becker joined the professional ranks playing for the Scrap Yard Fast Pitch.

