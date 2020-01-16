Ole Miss Softball Predicted to Finish Eighth in Preseason SEC Polls

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss softball team begins their run to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College Softball World Series in Florida in less than a month.

On Wednesday, the Rebels learned that they are predicted to finish eighth in the 2020 SEC Preseason Poll by the league office.

Interim coach Ruben Felix club received 62 points in the poll. The voting is based on a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12 format in which coaches cannot vote on their own team. Alabama is predicted to repeat as regular-season champions with Tennessee right behind them in the votes.

Ole Miss is looking to build upon last seasons, 41-20 overall record that came to a close in Tucson, Arizona in the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

2020 SEC Preseason Softball Poll

1. Alabama (11) – 143

2. Tennessee (2) – 129

3. LSU – 117

4. Kentucky – 101

5. Florida – 92

6. Georgia – 84

7. Arkansas – 80

8. Ole Miss – 62

9. South Carolina – 56

10. Missouri – 54

11. Auburn – 52

12. Mississippi State – 22

12. Texas A&M – 22

The Rebels will step between the chalk at the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida on Feb. 7-9. Ole Miss will face Louisville, NC State, Illinois, Notre Dame and Liberty.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).