Coach Yo Squad Picks an Early Enrollee

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Tuesday that signee Caitlin McGee has enrolled at the university early. McGee will spend the spring 2020 semester with the team as a redshirt freshman.

McGee comes to Ole Miss from Jacksonville, Florida where she played her prep ball at Sandalwood High School. She is a 6-1 forward and made the decision to enroll early to prepare for her freshman season.

“We are so excited to have Caitlin here during this spring semester,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Not only will she have a huge opportunity to get better, but she will also be able to see many SEC teams up close. This is huge for our program.”

McGee is a three-star recruit by ESPN and was a varsity letter winner in basketball and track & field in high school. During her career, she averaged 18 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks a night in three-seasons. She is a three-time all-conference selection, a three-time first-team All-Area and All-City member, and was named to both the 2018-19 First-Team All-State and Times Union All-Decade teams.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).