Oxford Film Festival Announces Full Schedule of Events

The 2020 Oxford Film Festival (March 18-22) has announced an event filled edition of the acclaimed regional film festival.

There will be a special 30th Anniversary screening of Allan Moyle’s rebel youth classic “Pump Up the Volume” featured as the Opening Night Gala selection with Moyle himself on hand for the screening as well as Producer Sandy Stern, and Braden King’s searing drama “The Evening Tour” presented as the fest’s Closing Night Gala following its debut at Sundance. A special screening with panel discussion including the actors and their real-life counterparts of Frank Waldeck’s “It’s Time” about Ole Miss’ Chucky Mullins, an inventive presentation of the cult classic “Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama at a bowling alley, and a special conversation with Mississippi author Angie Thomas (“The Hate You Give) timed to the introduction of a brand new award created in her honor all add up to a banner year of highlights to accent the film lineup for Oxford film fans in March.

Always a magnet for film debuts, world premieres at the Oxford Film Festival include Brandon Colvin’s “A Dim Valley”, Miles Doleac’s “The Dinner Party”, Jo Duca’s “Her Name was Jo”, Dennis Cahlo’s “In Flowers Through Space”, Waldeck’s “It’s Time”, Ben and Bo Powell’s “Nothin No Better”, and Mary Blessey’s “You Asked for the Facts.”. The short film section is rich with premieres as well this year. Twenty-eight short films will make their world premieres, eight shorts will make their U.S. premieres, and one will have its international premiere.

HER NAME WAS JO, HOPE FROZEN, YOU ASKED FOR THE FACTS

Once again the Oxford Film Festival enjoyed another record year of submissions (increasing from 1,595 last year to 2,253 this year). The lineup includes 32 feature films (21 narrative, 11 documentaries), 168 short films (146 narrative, 22 documentaries), and eight music videos representing 26 countries. The lineup is highlighted by both a successful application of the 50/50 by 2020 gender filmmaker parity pledge, as well as another expansion of the film festival’s LGBTQIA+ categories.

“We challenged ourselves this year to both achieve goals in line with our staunch support of female filmmakers, LGBTQIA+, and those with disabilities,” said Oxford Film Festival’s Executive Director, Melanie Addington.

“We have embraced our role as leaders both in this city and the state in that regard knowing that the filmmaking community and the public look to our film lineup and our presentations to match our public positions. However, this year, we also wanted to deliver big signature events to enhance our film lineup so that Oxford film fans and Oxford Film Festival filmmakers can feel they have been part of something truly special at this year’s fest.”

Allan Moyle’s PUMP UP THE VOLUME electrified a generation when it premiered in 1990. Christian Slater and Samantha Mathis became stars and avatars for young people who watched the film over and over again. In the film, Slater plays a shy student, who secretly runs a pirate radio station and causes an uproar, becoming an underground celebrity and leader of a movement when he speaks his mind and enthralls fellow teens. Mathis plays a classmate who discovers and develops a romance with the boy behind the voice and inspires him to take a real chance with his life. The film screens Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at the Gertrude C. Ford Center (351 University Ave.) with Moyle and producer Sandy Stern attending following a live broadcast of Thacker Mountain Radio Show, a locally produced live reading and music performance broadcast in Mississippi and Alabama.

The Oxford Film Festival is starting to make a tradition of nabbing a couple of hot titles right out of Sundance and this year, Braden King’s THE EVENING HOUR fills that bill. In the tense drama, a popular, young health aide at a nursing home in rural Appalachia, makes ends meet by serving as a middle man in a medication transfer from townies to local buyers. It’s a tough area with few opportunities, and he does what he can to keep his addicted customers out of harm’s way from the town’s menacing kingpin. However, the return of his childhood friend after years away may threaten the fragile balance he has achieved with plans to capitalize on what he sees as his place in the local drug trade. The film screens Sunday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Malco Commons (204 Commonwealth Blvd.) with King and actors attending with the film.

Saturday, March 21, Angie Thomas will host a conversation with panel before revealing the winner of the Angie Thomas Zeitgeist Award. Like the author, whose writing has made such an impact from the state of Mississippi, the award will celebrate a film artist from a diverse background each year who has exhibited a unique and clear voice through their work.

Chucky Mullins

Previously announced, Waldeck’s IT’S TIME will be presented as part a special screening and fundraising event at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, March 18. A dramatic telling of the story of Ole Miss Rebel football player Chucky Mulllins, his tragic on-field injury following a collision with Vanderbilt’s Brad Gaines, and its uplifting aftermath. The event will include a post-screening discussion of the film with the actors and some of the people they portray in the film. Included in the post-screening panel discussion will be cast members Pierson Fode, and Amy Goussett as well as Gaines.

SORORITY BABES IN THE SLIMEBALL BOWL-O-RAMA

Beloved cult favorite, SORORITY BABES IN THE SLIMEBALL BOWL-O-RAMA will be celebrated during a free night of bowling, food, and movie viewing as part of a Bowl-O-Rama Party at Premier Lanes (204 Commonwealth Boulevard). The fun will start at 8 p.m. and will include Oxford Film Festival’s publicist John Wildman, who was a cast member in the film.

2020 OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL FILMS AND DESCRIPTIONS

Feature Films

OPENING NIGHT SELECTION

PUMP UP THE VOLUME (1990)

Director: Allan Moyle

Country: USA, Running Time: 102 min

Mark runs a pirate radio station and causes an uproar when he speaks his mind and enthralls fellow teens.

CLOSING NIGHT SELECTION

THE EVENING HOUR

Director: Braden King

Country: USA, Running Time: 115 min

Cole, a popular, young health aide at a nursing home living in rural Appalachia, makes ends meet by redistributing excess medication from townies to local buyers. Among a community low on opportunities but seemingly awash in pill bottles, he envisions himself as a caretaker, genuinely fond of his suppliers and keeping addicted customers out of the path of the town’s menacing kingpin. The fragile balance of his double life is suddenly threatened when childhood friend Terry Rose returns after years away with plans to capitalize on what he perceives as Cole’s place in the local drug trade.

NARRATIVE FEATURES JURIED COMPETITION

FREELAND

Directors: Kate McLean, Mario Furloni

Country: USA, Running Time: 78 min

Forced to go legal, an outlaw pot farmer fights to preserve her way of life.

HER NAME WAS JO World Premiere

Director: Joe Duca

Country: USA, Running Time: 104 min

Ten-year-old Jo spends her days along the Shenandoah River with her best friend Selma, fishing, scrapping for metal—surviving. But when her abusive junkie stepdad dies, Jo decides, Selma in tow, to dump the body, steal the car, and, with only the address on an old CD case to go by, sets off across the country in search of her real dad, a legendary folk singer in Los Angeles.

I’VE GOT ISSUES

Director: Steve Collins

Country: USA, Running Time: 92 min

I’VE GOT ISSUES is a unique comic world inhabited by sensitive souls trying to survive the pain of living in this cruel world. In a dead-pan, deeply empathetic tone, the film asks the big questions: “What are we supposed to do with all the hurt?” “What’s the point?” The film builds an answer out of intertwining stories of characters swallowed in darkness, yet still finding light.

THE IN-BETWEEN

Director: Mindy Bledsoe

Country: USA, Running Time: 78 min

Two women set out on a road trip with different missions. Mads (Jennifer Stone “Wizards of Waverly Place”) needs to renew her driver’s license in South Dakota, while Junior needs to visit Portland, OR on a quest for her dead sister. Both women have medical issues that cause friction along the way, but they never let those problems define their identities.

THE KILLING OF KENNETH CHAMBERLAIN

Director: David Midell

Country: USA, Running Time: 81 min

Based on the true story of the events that led to the death of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., an elderly African American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed during a conflict with police officers who were dispatched to check on him.

ONCE UPON A RIVER

Director: Haroula Rose

Country: USA, Running Time: 92 min

Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell, ONCE UPON A RIVER is the story of Native American teenager Margo Crane in 1970s rural Michigan. After enduring a series of traumas and tragedies, Margo (newcomer Kenadi DelaCerna) sets out on an odyssey on the Stark River in search of her estranged mother. On the water, Margo encounters friends, foes, wonders, and dangers; navigating life on her own, she comes to understand her potential, all while healing the wounds of her past.

RECKONING

Directors: Ruckus Skye, Lane Skye

Country: USA, Running Time: 87 min

After the disappearance of her husband, a struggling farmer in an isolated Appalachian community discovers she is a pawn in a blood-soaked revenge plot and the only way out for her and her son could mean destroying a decades-old truce.

STAR LIGHT

Directors: Lee Cummings, Mitchell Altieri

Country: USA, Running Time: 89 min

While skateboarding, a kind-hearted teenager, Dylan, crashes into a beautiful young woman who secretly turns out to be the World Famous Popstar, Bebe A. Love. Keeping her identity under wraps, Dylan takes Bebe to his best friend’s house for help. While he and his group of friends try to help this mysterious woman, unexplained events begin to occur within the home. And they only intensify when Bebe’s handler, Anton, shows up at their door and demands the teenagers return her immediately. When Dylan refuses fearing for Bebe’s safety, he unleashes a barrage of dire consequences that turns a fun graduation party into a night of living hell.

TEAM MARCO

Director: Julio Vincent Gambuto

Country: USA, Running Time: 92 min

Screen time alert! Marco, 11, is obsessed with his electronics and hardly leaves the house. But when his grandmother dies and his grandfather moves in, Marco’s life is turned upside-down and he’s forced…to go play outside. “Nonno” (Grandpa) introduces him to bocce — the world’s oldest game — and to the neighborhood crew of old Italian men who play daily at the local court. With sport, laughter and love, “Marcolino,” as his grandfather calls him, finds connection to other people “in real life” and rounds up a team of neighborhood kids to take on his grandfather and his pals.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES JURIED COMPETITION

HOPE FROZEN

Directors: Pailin Wedel, Nina Ijas

Country: Germany, Running Time: 75 min

A Thai-Buddhist couple struggles to find closure after cryopreserving their two-year-old daughter – all while their whiz kid teenage son goes on a journey to discover if science will ever revive her. World Premiere.

I AM NOT ALONE

Director: Garin Hovannisian

Country: Armenia, Running Time: 93 min

On Easter Day 2018, a man put on a backpack and went live on Facebook to announce that he was beginning a walk across Armenia. His mission: to inspire a velvet revolution — and topple the corrupt regime that enjoys absolute power in his post-soviet nation. With total access to all key players, I AM NOT ALONE tells the miraculous true story of what happens in the next 40 days.

LIFE IN SYNCHRO

Director: Angela Pinaglia

Country: USA, Running Time: 55 min

LIFE IN SYNCHRO takes viewers on a journey of discovery into the world of synchronized ice skating.

OUR BODIES OUR DOCTORS

Director: Jan Haaken

Country: USA, Running Time: 78 min

Nearly 1 in 4 American women have an abortion during their lifetime, yet the doctors who perform this commonplace procedure are rarely talked about or seen. OUR BODIES OUR DOCTORS follows these quiet heroes behind the scenes and into the procedure room, showing their strength and compassion for women. It’s a journey into their world, why they do this work, and how they resist the threats, violence and intensified political efforts to criminalize abortion.

PICTURE CHARACTER

Directors: Ian Cheney and Martha Shane

Country: USA, Running Time: 82 min

PICTURE CHARACTER explores the complex, conflict-prone, and often hilarious world of the creators, lovers, and arbiters of emoji, our world’s newest pictorial language. How do you create a global language on the fly? This film charts the evolution of emoji and investigates what they may reveal about our increasingly technological world.

THE RABBI GOES WEST PRESENTED BY THE JEWISH FEDERATION OF OXFORD

Directors: Amy Geller and Gerald Peary

Country: Running Time: 78 min

A fish out of water story about a young and charismatic Hasidic Chabad rabbi who moved from Brooklyn, NY to Bozeman, Montana to bring his brand of Judaism to the American west. His mission: to place a Mezuzah, an encased prayer offering, on the doorpost of every Montana Jew. As he travels across this “big sky” landscape, he confronts threats to Jews from neo-Nazis and objections to his proselytizing from members of the Jewish community.

YOU ASKED FOR THE FACTS World Premiere

Director: Mary Blessey

Country: USA, Running Time: 54 min

Four years after the historic enrollment of James Meredith as the first black student at the University of Mississippi, student activists devise a plan to defy Mississippi’s “Speaker Ban” and bring Robert F. Kennedy to the campus to reveal the truth about segregationist governor Ross Barnett.

MISSISSIPPI FEATURES JURIED COMPETITION

THE DINNER PARTY World Premiere

Director: Miles Doleac

Country: USA, Running Time: 111 min

A budding playwright and his wife attend a dinner party hosted by wealthy, cultural elites, who have promised to bankroll the writer’s latest play to Broadway, but, in fact, have darker designs in mind for the couple.

THE EVERS

Director: Loki Mulholland

Country: USA, 91 min

On June 12, 1963, an assassin’s bullet ended the life of Medgar Evers, the Field Secretary of the NAACP in Mississippi. From the Emmy-winning director of “The Uncomfortable Truth” comes the incredible true story of one family’s unbreakable love and tragic sacrifice in the name of freedom for everyone. THE EVERS is a powerful testament of love, faith and family in the quest for a better world.

FAR EAST DEEP SOUTH

Director: Larissa Lam

Country: USA, Running Time: 75 min

When Charles Chiu, a Chinese-American man from California, travels to Mississippi to visit the grave of his father who abandoned him 75 years ago, he and his family stumble upon surprising revelations that change their lives. Along the way, they meet a diverse group of local residents and historians, who shed light on the racially complex history of the early Chinese in the segregated South. Their emotional journey also leads them to discover how deep their roots run in America.

IT’S TIME World Premiere

Director: Frank Waldeck

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

The story of Ole Miss Rebel defensive back Chucky Mullins, who in 1989 became paralyzed after making a tackle against Vanderbilt player Brad Gaines. Chucky and Brad were forever linked by that play and a relationship was born out of tragedy.

NOTHIN NO BETTER World Premiere

Director: Ben Powell, Bo Powell

Country: USA, Running Time: 70 min

Come meet the people of Rosedale, Mississippi, in this gently composed peek at life in a fading but beloved Delta town. All sorts of people make their homes in this quintessential and iconic American community. Despite a painful past and an uncertain future, Rosedale’s still hanging on.

A STRANGER AMONG THE LIVING

Director: Christopher Wesley Moore

Country: USA, Running Time: 101 min

Henry Lyle, a young teacher, avoids a school shooting due to a terrifying premonition. Soon, he discovers his nightmare has just begun as strange phantoms stalk him, trying to complete the job that death started.

MUSIC DOCUMENTARIES JURIED COMPETITION

IN FLOWERS THROUGH SPACE World Premiere

Director: Dennis Cahlo

Country: USA, Running Time: 66 min

The Fibonacci Sequence has long been witnessed in nature and the universe but rarely used in creating an album. In director Dennis Cahlo’s first full length documentary, we follow producer/engineer E Scott Lindner as he uses the sequence to create a very unique album and has some incredible revelations about the universe, creativity, and life along the way.

THE OFFLINE PLAYLIST

Director: Brian C. Miller Richard

Country: USA, Running Time: 49 min

A first-of-it’s-kind concert that paired New Orleans artists on a Spotify playlist with the fans who were listening to it, live at the hallowed Preservation Hall.

ROCKABUL

Director: Travis Beard

Country: Afghanistan, Running Time: 90 min

ROCKABUL examines the counter-culture campaign that the US government waged in Afghanistan, told through the eyes of a young band in the war-torn capital of Kabul, where rock music is forbidden. The band, District Unknown put themselves in the firing line to challenge freedom of expression, youth identity and conflict with culture. A glimpse into the underground expat party scene, at odds with the conservative and fundamentalist society in Kabul, Afghanistan.

STORIES IN RHYME: THE SONGWRITERS OF THE FLORA-BAMA LOUNGE

Director: Lynn Rabren

Country: USA, Running Time: 84 min

Compiled from over thirty years’ worth of rare, never-before-seen footage, STORIES IN RHYME is a journey through music history. Since 1984, the Gulf of Mexico’s famous Flora-Bama Lounge has played host to a gathering of songwriters from all over the world. From the country legends of old to the latest crop of budding troubadours, these are the voices behind the songs. This documentary isn’t just an ode to these characters, but to the timeless, unifying power of music itself.

LGBTQIA+ FEATURES JURIED COMPETITION

A DIM VALLEY World Premiere

Director: Brandon Colvin

Country: USA, Running Time: 92 min

A curmudgeonly biologist and his slacker graduate assistants muddle their way through a summer research project. Deep in the Appalachian woods, they encounter a trio of mystical backpackers who change their lives in mysterious ways.

FROM BAGHDAD TO THE BAY

Dircetor: Erin Palmquist

Country: USA, Running Time: 69 min

FROM BAGHDAD TO THE BAY is a raw and deeply personal look at one man’s harrowing journey to be true to himself amidst extreme adversity. The film follows the epic journey of Ghazwan Alsharif, an Iraqi refugee and former translator for the U.S. military. Wrongfully accused of being a double agent, tortured by the U.S. military and ostracized from family and country, Ghazwan struggles to rebuild his life in the United States while coming out as an openly gay activist.

THE LONG SHADOW

Director: Daniel Lafrentz

Country: USA, Running Time: 95 min

A young Sheriff’s Deputy takes on her Louisiana town’s old-money establishment when the woman she loves — an attorney fighting a rail deal that will displace the poor — is found murdered.

QUEEN OF LAPA

Directors: Theodore Collatos, Carolina Monnerat

Country: USA, Running Time: 73 min

Larger-than-life actress, cabaret performer, activist, and proud sex professional since the age of eleven, Luana Muniz – arguably one of Brazil’s most recognizable transgender personalities, shapes a new reality for a new generation of transgender sex workers in her hostel by providing a safe working environment in the dangerous neighborhood of Lapa in Rio de Janeiro. QUEEN OF LAPA explores the day-to-day lives, quests for love, housemate rivalries in a turbulent political climate under matriarch Muniz’s watchful and guiding eye.

Oxford Film Festival Short Films

NARRATIVE SHORT FILMS

7 a.m. WEDNESDAY World Premiere

Director: Julie Herlocker

Country: USA, Running Time: 9:30 min

A NIGHT OUT

Directors: Abby Meyers, Kevin Brooks

Country: USA, Running Time: 12:30 min

ALINA

Director: Rami Kodeih

Country: USA, Running Time: 25:58 min

ALL EYES ON ME

Director: Saber Tatarcheh

Country: Iran, Running Time: 11 min

ANNIVERSARY

Director: James Harlon Palmer

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:40 min

BAD ASSISTANT

Director: Kyle Cogan

Country: USA, Running Time: 26:04 min

THE BAKER

Director: Austin Everett

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:03 min

BEING

Director: Cathleen Dean

Country: USA, Running Time: 9:11 min

BLACK MIRROR

Director: Kia Pooler

Country: USA, Running Time: 4:10 min

BLACK PAJAMAS

Director: Hattie Haggard Gobble

Country: USA, Running Time: 11:53 min

CHERRY

Director: Stacey Davis

Country: USA, Running Time: 12:51 min

CINDERELLA GAMES

Directors: Jessica Wright. Morgann Runacre-Temple

Country:, Running Time: 6:29 min

COFFEE SHOP NAMES

Director: Deepak Sethi

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:58 min

DEUCE U.S. Premiere

Director: Alice Felgate

Countries: USA, UK, Running Time: 9:22 min

THE DISHWASHER

Directors: Nick Hartanto, Sam Roden

Country: USA, Running Time: 12:34 min

FOUR

Director: Jennifer Sheridan

Country: UK, Running Time: 19:30 min

FRANK & MARY

Director: Paul Williams

Country: UK, Running Time: 16:10 min

GABRIELLE

Director: Nicola Rose

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:31 min

GHOSTED

Director: Blayne Weaver

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:55 min

THE INITIATION

Director: Amir Youssef

Country: USA, Running Time: 19:23 min

I’M NOT SPOCK

Director: Clem McIntosh

Country: USA, Running Time: 8:43 min

IN A LIFETIME

Director: Frantzy Moreau

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:43 min

THE INTERVIEW

Director: Nate Duncan

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:35 min

LABOR RELATIONS

Director: Karisa Bruin

Country: USA, Running Time: 6:37 min

LEO & GRACE

Director: Gabriel Savodivker

Country: USA, Running Time: 15 min

MAN IN HOODIE

Director: Yaz Canli

Country: USA, Running Time: 17:45 min

MAVEN VOYAGE

Director: Rachel Emerson

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:58 min

MY DINNER WITH WERNER

Director: Maverick Moore

Country: USA, Running Time: 17:49 min

MY TIME

Director: Giulia Gandini

Country: United Kingdom, Running Time: 5:49 min

NOWHERE ARKANSAS

Director: Robert Linsley

Country: USA, Running Time: 10:51 min

ONE HIT WONDER

Director: Seyi River

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:59

OWESIBILI: THE SECOND

Director: Mpumelelo Kheswa

Country: South Africa, Running Time: 16:52 min

PK

Director: Kankana Chakaraborty

Country: USA, Running Time: 10:12 min

REHEARSAL

Director: Courtney Hope Thérond

Country: USA, Running Time: 8:05 min

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK

Director: Kalah Roberts

Country: USA, Running Time: 8:23 min

SHADOW IN THE ROOM

Director: Christian Walker

Country: USA, Running Time: 8:01 min

SHIELD

Director: Danielle Eliska Lyle

Country: USA, Running Time: 17:52 min

SOUL MAN

Director: Kyle Taubken

Country: USA, Running Time: 12:55 min

STEVE OF THE ANTARCTIC

Directors: Clem McIntosh, Edan Lacey

Country: Antarctica, Running Time: 2:52 min

STOOD UP

Director: Cjay Boisclair

Country: Canada, Running Time: 4:41 min

STREET FLAME

Director: Katherine Propper

Country: USA, Running Time: 12:04 min

SWEET SOLACE U.S. Premiere

Director: Nicolas Durand

Country: France, Running Time: 10:03 min

SYNCHRONIZATION U.S. Premiere

Director: Anna Kasińska

Country: Poland, Running Time: 19:54 min

TEAM MARILYN

Director: LaToya Morgan

Country: USA, Running Time: 9:19 min

TRUTH LIES UPSTREAM

Director: Robb Rokk

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:54

WHITE GUYS SOLVE SEXISM

Director: Christopher Guerrero

Country: USA, Running Time: 6:26 min

WHAT IF BLACK BOYS WERE BUTTERFLIES?

Director: DaeQuan Alexander Collier

Country: USA, Running Time: 3:38 min

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILMS

DICK PICS! (A DOCUMENTARY)

Directors: Hannah McSwiggen, Russell Sheaffer

Country: USA, Running Time: 12:18 min

THE DREAMER

Director: Manjula Varghese

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:15 min

FOREVER VOTERS World Premiere

Director: Sky Bergman

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:02 min

LES World Premiere

Director: Olivia Bernhardt Brogan

Country: UK, Running Time: 5:21 min

THE LOOP U.S. Premiere

Directors: Johanis Lyons-Reid, Lorcan Hopper

Country: Australia, Running Time: 19:22 min

LOU

Director: Ethan Payne

Country: USA, Running Time: 4:26 min

NO DISTANCE BETWEEN US

Director: Vera Hong

Country: Australia, Running Time: 11:43 min

RIDING A DREAM

Directors: Tommy Bolwell, Mattia Reiniger

Country: UK, Running Time: 23:53 min

ROOT SHOCKED

Director: Cecilia Brown

Country: USA, Running Time: 15:57 min

SADIKA’S GARDEN U.S. Premiere

Directors: Chad Galloway, Julia Iriarte

Country: Canada, Running Time: 29:20 min

SINGING FOR THE KING

Director: Yalonda M. James

Country: USA, Running Time: 6:12 min

TEARS TEACHER World Premiere

Director: Noemie Nakai

Country: Japan, Running Time: 10:33 min

THE TIMEKEEPER

Director: Sohil Vaidya

Country: India, Running Time: 5:15 min

TUNGRUS

Director: Rishi Chandna

Country: India, Running Time: 12:54 min

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILMS

40 YEARS OF THE DELTA BLUES MUSEUM

Director: Coop Cooper

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:56 min

ALL I HAVE TO OFFER YOU IS ME

Director: Dillon M. Hayes

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:16 min

BE MY VOICE

Director: Manjula Varghese

Country: USA, Running Time: 12:23 min

BOTIS SEVA: AIR U.S. Premiere

Director: Divya Pathak

Country: UK, Running Time: 4:41 min

DÍA DE LA MADRE

Directors: Ashley Brandon, Dennis Hohne

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:33 min

HOW GREAT THOU ART World Premiere

Director: Brian Oxley

Country: USA, Running Time: 11:30 min

MARK “MULEMAN” MASSEY World Premiere

Director: Michael Ford

Country: USA, Running Time: 11:36 min

POST 398 World Premiere

Director: David N. Drake

Countries: UK/USA, Running Time: 13:17 min

MISSISSIPPI SHORT FILMS

38,600 MPH

Director: West Givens

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:48 min

70 YEARS OF BLACKNESS World Premiere

Director: Christopher Windfield

Country: USA, Running Time: 29:51 min

ALL THAT YOU LOVE WILL BE CARRIED AWAY

Director: Thad Lee

Country: USA, Running Time: 29:57 min

THE BLACKSMITH OF OXFORD World Premiere

Director: Michael Ford

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:42 min

THE BROTHERS BROTHERS

Director: Kyle Taubken

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:18 min

DEAR HUBERT CREEKMORE

Director: Mary Stanton Knight

Country: USA, Running Time: 15:25 min

DEAR JOHNNY REB: AN ARGUMENT AGAINST CONFEDERATE MEMORIALS

Director: Philip Scarborough

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:45 min

THE DEFECT

Director: Coley Bryant

Country: USA, Running Time: 6:06 min

DELTA BLIND SPOT

Director: John Bateman

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:59 min

A DIXIE DARLING DINNER World Premiere

Director: Michele Mathis

Country: USA, Running Time: 8:16 min

GETTING TO THE ROOT

Director: Je’Monda Roy

Country: USA, Running Time: 23:50 min

THE GOLDEN YEARS World Premiere

Director: Brian Whisenant

Country: USA, Running Time: 15 min

HOW WE VOTE HERE World Premiere

Director: Hanna Miller

Country: USA, Running Time: 18:44 min

LESSONS FROM A MOONWALK World Premiere

Director: Brad Ellis

Country: USA, Running Time: 11:13 min

NADJA

Director: Vincenzo Mistretta

Country: USA, Running Time: 17:07 min

OUT OF DARKNESS

Director: Maggie Bushway,

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:31 min

PANDA

Director: Trent Dickens

Country: USA, Running Time: 35:39 min

RECOVERY INC World Premiere

Director: John Reyer Afamasaga

Country: USA, Running Time: 29:40 min

REVELATION ALABAMA World Premiere

Glenn Payne

Country: USA, Running Time: 24:50 min

SINGING OUT

Director: Mary Stanton Knight

Country: USA, Running Time: 8:44 min

SOCCER IN CLEVELAND World Premiere

Directors: Elisabetta Zengaro, Matteo Zengaro

Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min

STAY IN THE CIRCLE – A MISSISSIPPI CAMPMEETING World Premiere

Director: Jarratt Taylor

Country: USA, Running Time: 6:10 min

SWEET SORGHUM

Director: Jonathan P. Smith

Country: USA, Running Time: 8:58 min

TRUMPED IN TUPELO World Premiere

Director: V. G. Bates

Country: USA, Running Time: 19:35 min

WE GO BACK World Premiere

Director: Glenn Payne

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:51 min

WEIGHT TO MY WEIGHT

Director: Maggie Bushway

Country: USA, Running Time: 3:48 min

LGBTQIA+ SHORT FILMS

2 WEEKS World Premiere

Director: Victoria Negri

Country: USA, Running Time: 12 min

BEING

Director: Cathleen Dean

Country: USA, Running Time: 9:11 min

BELLE World Premiere

Director: Eduardo Cintron

Country: USA, Running Time: 20 min

CUBAN HEEL SHOES

Director: Julio Mas Alcaraz

Country: Spain, Running Time: 17 min

GO GO BOY

Director: Oriana Oppice

Country: USA, Running Time: 06:06 min

HOME GIRL

Director: Poonam Brah

Country: UK, Running Time: 11:57 min

JARED DAWSON IS THE CHURCH OF LAVONIA ELBERTON

Director: Adam Forrester

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:10 min

A NORMAL GIRL

Director: Aubree Bernier-Clarke

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:41 min

ON THE RIDE

Director: Jen McGowan

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:20 min

QUEERING THE SOUTH THROUGH DRAG

Director: Christina Huff

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:38 min

SWEET STEEL

Director: Will Goss

Country: USA, Running Time: 4:37 min

TOUCHSCREEN

Director: Arthur Halpern

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:59 min

UNSPOKEN

Director: Patrick G. Lee

Country: USA, Running Time: 17:07 min

THE WOODPECKER World Premiere

Directors: Courtney Bush, Will Carington, Jake Goicoechea

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:13 min

FEST FORWARD SHORT FILMS (EXPERIMENTAL)

ANGEL’S TRUMPET

Director: Martinus Klemet

Country: Estonia, Running Time: 2:26

A COLLECTION OF ATTEMPTS IN ASTRAL TRAVEL

Directors: Rachel Nakawatase, Ryan Betschart

Country: USA, Running Time: 6:07 min

BREAK THROUGH THE ABYSS World Premiere

Director: Shiyen Giselle Chien

Country: USA, Running Time: 6 min

CUT COPY SPHINX

Director: Virginia Lee Montgomery

Country: USA, Running Time: 3:30 min

THE EDUCATION OF A GIRL CHILD

Director: Gabriela McNicoll

Country: USA, Running Time: 3:02 min

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Director: Corrie Francis Parks

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:45 min

GIRLS GROW UP DRAWING HORSES

Director: Joanie Wind

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:23 min

THE GODS OF TINY THINGS

Director: Deborah Kelly

Country: Australia, Running Time: 5:22 min

HOW AND WHY DON JOSE DISSIPATED U.S. Premiere

Director: Moshe Ben-Avraham

Country: Israel, Running Time: 12:58 min

IKTAMULI U.S. Premiere

Director: Anne-Christin Plate

Country: Germany, Running Time: 5:30 min

JOINTS International Premiere

Directors: Ricardo Werdesheim, Moran Somer and Osi Wald

Country: Israel, Running Time: 10:44 min

KING OF THE HOUSE

Director: Zige Zhang

Country: USA, Running Time: 10:45 min

MUÑE

Director: Catalina Jordan Alvarez

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:34 min

OSIRIKA – BLACK CHAMPAGNE

Director: Jeremiah Williams

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:24 min

OUT OF TUNE

Director: Aaron With

Country: Mexico, Running Time: 9:37 min

THE PHANTOM 52

Director: Geoff Marslett

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:25 min

PROPOLIS, PART 7

Director: Patricia Beckmann Wells

Country: USA, Running Time: 3 min

THE SPACE WALL

Director: Jason Allen Lee

Country: USA, Running Time: 11:21 min

THE SPIRIT SEAM

Director: Ashley Gerst

Country: USA, Running Time: 14:52 min

SYNCHRONICITY

Director: Michelle Brand

Country: UK, Running Time: 3:47 min

TIDES World Premiere

Director: André Silva

Country: USA, Running Time: 8:20 min

TINGLE MONSTERS

Director: Alexandra Serio

Country: USA, Running Time: 10:49 min

TURNING World Premiere

Director: Linnéa Haviland

Country: UK, Running Time: 1:51 min

TX-REVERSE

Directors: Martin Reinhart, Virgil Widrich

Countries: Austria/Germany, Running Time: 5 min

UMBILICAL U.S. Premiere

Director: Danski Tang

Countries: China/USA, Running Time: 6:53 min

WWW (THE WHALE WHO WASN’T)

Director: Alessia Cecchet

Country: USA, Running Time: 10:27 min

YOU ARE HEADING FOR A LAND OF SUNSHINE

Director: Laura Jean Hocking

Country: USA, Running Time: 2:21

MISSISSIPPI MUSIC VIDEOS

“AV”

Director: Katrina Blair

Country: USA, Running Time: 1:59 min

“Fool from Memphis”

Director: Tony Maynard

Country: USA, Running Time: 4:57 min

“I Will Survive”

Director: Don Smith

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:32 min

“Let’s Have Some Fun”

Director: Roslynn Clark

Country: USA, Running Time: 4:48 min

“Pain”

Director: Katrina Blair

Country: USA, Running Time: 2:28 min

“Price of the Blues”

Director: Coop Cooper

Country: USA, Running Time: 6:31 min

“Self Portrait x 1000”

Director: London Edwards

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:15 min

“When We Grow Old”

Directors: Stace and Cassie Shook

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:59 min

STUDENT SHORT FILMS

THE 11TH ORDER

Director: Joshua DeFour

Country: USA, Running Time: 25 min

CLOVE

Director: Lucinda Roberts

Country: USA, Running Time: 2 min

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Director: Chanelle Eidenbenz

Country: USA, Running Time: 19:30 min

A GIRL CALLED TUESDAY

Director: Tony King

Country: USA, Running Time: 10 min

GOTCHA!

Director: Deborah Pinkney

Country: USA, Running Time: 3:05 min

IMPROV

Director: Addie Kopsidas

Country: USA, Running Time: 10 min

MILK TEA

Director: Chien-Ni Yang

Country: USA, Running Time: 12:40 min

SHE WHO WASN’T TAMED

Director: Saleh Kashefi

Country: Iran, Running Time: 15:45 min

THEY WON’T LAST

Director: Portlynn Tagavi

Country: USA, Running Time: 15:41 min

THIS OLD RADIO

Director: Tyler McDowell

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:25 min

ARTIST VODKA SHORTS (21 FILMS – LEGAL DRINKING AGE

…SO IT GOES

Director: Jim Hall

Country: USA, Running Time: 2:05 min

A LINE BIRDS CANNOT SEE

Director: Amy Bench

Country: USA, Running Time: 10 min

ANIMAL World Premiere

Director: Russell Sharman

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:57 min

AS ADVISED

Director: Quinn Halleck

Country: USA, Running Time: 19 min

EL ASTRONAUTA

Director: Manuel Trotta

Countries: Venezuela/Mexico/US, Running Time: 18:42 min

THE BEAR AND THE BEEKEEPER U.S. Premiere

Director: Kristina Mileska

Country: Canada, Running Time: 13:25 min

BLOCKS

Director: Bridget Moloney

Country: USA, Running Time: 11:04 min

THE COMEDIAN World Premiere

Director: Katyayan Shivpuri

Country: India, Running Time: 24:16 min

IN THE BLOOD

Director: Regina Banali

Country: USA, Running Time: 6:41 min

IN THE FALL U.S. Premiere

Director: Tom Gentle

Country: Scotland, Running Time: 25:52 min

IN THE PINK World Premiere

Director: Katharine Stocker

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:05 min

THE INDIGNATION OF MICHAEL BUSBY

Director: Nathan Ross Murphy

Country: USA, Running Time: 20:25 min

LIFE AFTER DEATH

Director: Noah Glenn

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:37 min

MARK “MULEMAN” MASSEY” World Premiere

Director: Michael Ford

Country: USA, Running Time: 11:36 min

Also in competition in Music Documentary Shorts.

MOTHER’S DAY

Director: Elizabeth Tabish

Country: USA, Running Time: 22:13 min

OF MEMORIES AND MADNESS

Director: Maria Isabel de la Ossa

Country: Australia, Running Time: 6:13 min

THE ROUGAROU

Director: Lorraine Caffery

Country: USA, Running Time: 13:08 min

SHORT CALF MUSCLE

Director: Victoria Warmerdam

Country: Netherlands, Running Time: 12:53 min

THE WATER COOLER

Director: Joe Smiley

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:44 min

WE GO BACK World Premiere

Director: Glenn Payne

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:51 min

Also in competition in Mississippi Shorts.

WONDER

Director: Javier Molina

Country: USA, Running Time: 16:21 min

ABOUT OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL

The Oxford Film Festival was founded in 2003 to bring exciting, new, and unusual films (and the people who create them) to North Mississippi. The annual five-day festival screens short and feature-length films in both showcase and competition settings. The festival is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. For more information, visit www.oxfordfilmfest.com.

