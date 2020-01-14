Rebel Hoops Fall Hard in the Swamp

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fell tonight on the road to the Florida Gators 71-55.

Ole Miss (9-7, 0-3 SEC) was without two starters in the contest as senior Breein Tyree was unable to go prior to tip-off with a back contusion and junior Khadim Sy did not make the trip due to a “coach’s decision.”

The Rebels were led on the court by KJ Buffen with 18 points.

Blake Hinson was the only other player in an Ole Miss uniform to reach double figures with 16 points and 10 boards.

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad cut the Gators’ lead down to a one point game at the 11:11 mark 18-19. Back-to-back buckets by Hinson and Buffen gave Ole Miss the lead at 22-19. The Rebels went on a 10-0 run over two minutes before the Gators scored again.

Florida (11-5, 3-1 SEC) was led by Keyvontae Johnson with 15 points along with six rebounds. Coach Mike White’s squad had three different Gators score double figures including Kerry Blackshear Jr. (13) and Andrew Nembhard (10).

The Gators made it difficult for the Rebels from beyond the arc as they went 3-of-17 at 18 percent and 39 percent from the floor.

Ole Miss returns to the court on Saturday as they host the LSU Tigers. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).