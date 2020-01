The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man Sunday for allegedly stealing money from a vehicle.

OPD took a report from the victim who stated that Patrick Archie, 56, of Oxford stole money from their vehicle on Washington Avenue.

An arrest warrant was issued and Archie was picked up on Tuesday. He was charged with auto burglary and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Hottytoddy.com staff report