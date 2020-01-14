OHS Graduate Receives Leading Role in Broadway’s “Chicago”

By Anna Grace Usery

Editor-in-Chief

anna.grace.usery@hottytoddy.com

Oxford High School graduate Emma Pittman was recently chosen by the powers at be as one of Broadway’s next stars. After intimately learning the part, collecting fan votes, and auditioning for countless hours, Pittman was chosen as the musical “Chicago’s” next leading lady, Roxie Hart.

She said that all the shares, votes, messages, phone calls, encouragement, and love from her supporters help land her in the Top 10 candidates, according to her Facebook page.

“Having the opportunity to be in the top ten has been a dream come true,” she posted. “At first, I honestly couldn’t believe I was ready/good enough to be one of them, but as the support from everyone started flowing in, my faith really strengthened! The Lord has truly blessed me with so much love and support from all around the world, and for that I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Roxie has been played by countless movie and music stars, including Pittman’s replacement Charlotte De’Amboise who assumed her character more than 3,000 times. She is a two-time Tony Award nominee.

In the musical’s plot, Roxie is a central figure. She dreams of a Vaudeville career but ends up safely marrying mechanic Amos Hart. Unsatisfied, Roxie pursues an affair with Fred Casely, a furniture salesman. The show opens as Fred attempts to break the affair, and Roxy shoots and kills him. She is arrested and charged with his murder. While awaiting trial, a wild series of character events takes place, including a notable attorney, a bribing warden and media infatuation.

Uptown Coffee barista Morgan Pennington has been friends with Pittman since they were teenagers. She describes her as “one of the most beautiful, most friendly, most talented people she knows.

“For someone who is so talented and beautiful, she never takes herself too seriously,” she said of her personality and humor.

Pennington, also lead singer for one of Oxford’s favorite pop bands ‘And the Echo,’ said she asked Pittman to dance in one of her music videos, “Made for You.” Pittman accompanied Blake Summers, also a barista at Uptown Coffee, dancing in the music video.

“I asked her because I knew she was an incredible dancer and so supportive and enthusiastic about any projects people are working on,” Pennington said. “You don’t want to take your eyes off of her when she is dancing. I knew that having her be a part of it was an important part of bringing that music video together.”

Pittman’s role as Roxie will be her Broadway debut. She has previously been seen as Lola in “Damn Yankees” at Park Playhouse, Annie in “Chicago” at Clear Space Theatre and Kate in the Singapore tour of “Legally Blonde,” according to Broadway.com.

Exact dates for Broadway 2020 have not yet been announced. View her audition video here.