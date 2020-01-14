Lafayette Co. Woman Arrested After Newborn Tests Positive for Pot

A local woman faces a felony charge after giving birth to a child who tested positive for marijuana.

On Jan. 13, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Tiyanna Gillom and charged her with felony child neglect.

According to the LCSD, Gillom has an ongoing case with the LCSD and Child Protective Services regarding two other children who tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

Gillom was booked into the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on a $2,500 bond.

Hottytoddy.com staff report