Continuances Filed in Cases Against Two Local Former Teachers

By Alyssa Schnugg

News Editor

The trials for two local former teachers accused of sex crimes involving former students in unrelated cases have been continued again at the request of their attorney.

On Jan. 6, a circuit court judge signed an order of continuance for former Lafayette County math teacher Molly Wray and former Oxford physics teacher James Reidy until the next court term which is in April.

Both Wray and Reidy are represented by local attorney Tony Farese.

Reidy, 55, was indicted in 2018 on two charges of sexual battery by a person having authority over the victim after local law enforcement was told Reidy was allegedly having sex with one of his students.

Since then, Reidy has been out on a $25,000 and been granted seven continuances.

According to the indictment, Reidy allegedly had sex with his then 16-year-old student in the fall of 2016 and then again in the fall of 2017.

The offenses reportedly occurred in Lafayette County.

If convicted of both charges, Reidy could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Reidy was terminated from his position at Oxford High School after his arrest in September.

An AP chemistry and physics teacher, he worked at OHS for 24 years and was a teacher for 26 years.

Wray was indicted on Sept. 5, 2018, by a Lafayette County grand jury for allegedly enticing a 17-year-old male, an LHS student, to meet for sexual purposes in November 2017.

Wray was arrested in June 2018 after the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report from the Lafayette County School District that Wray had allegedly engaged in improper conduct with a male student.

A math teacher, Wray resigned after the allegations were made against her.

She has been out on a $10,000 bond and has received six continuances since being indicted.

If convicted, Wray is facing five to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 to $1M fine.