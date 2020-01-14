8 Oxford Business Commended for Not Selling Booze to Minor

The Oxford Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on eight local businesses recently and all eight passed the test.

During the week of Jan. 6-10, OPD went to eight local gas stations and convenience stores around and town and sent in an underaged person to attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages.

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen said all eight businesses “did everything by the book” and did not sell alcohol to the minor.

“We would like to comment those businesses for following the rules and regulations laid out in the alcohol ordinances,” McCutchen stated in a press release. “We will do more compliance checks in the near future.”

The eight businesses that passed the compliance checks were Shell Marketplace at Oxford Commons, Lindsey’s Chevron, Chevron at 4 Corners, Texaco on South Lamar Boulevard, Marquis Chevron, Marathon on South Lamar, Chevron on Thacker Road and Circle K on Highway 6.

