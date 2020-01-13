SharkBite: A Definitive Ranking of Oxford’s Best Pizza

By Charles Matranga and Wes Brown

This past semester has been quite the adventure. We have gotten an overwhelming amount of support from the Oxford community, our social media followers, and all the staff at Hottytoddy.com.

After finalizing our rankings, we received some pretty strong reactions from people who cannot believe their favorite pizza was ranked so low on our list, bringing to mind Galatians 4:16: “Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?”

So, for those of you who may feel personally insulted by our subjective rankings of the best pizza in Oxford, have no fear. After eating 18 pizzas over a 2-month period, we will likely never eat a bite of pizza for the rest of our lives. Before we drop our marinara stained T-shirts off at Rainbow Cleaners and actively avoid eating pizza for the next year, let’s talk about what you can expect going forward. Starting in January SharkBite is going to be in search of Oxford’s best burger. Each week we will be hitting two burger spots, just like we did with pizza and wings. Make sure you stay tuned in to Hottytoddy.com and follow us on social media so you don’t miss a review! Now, without further ado, we are proud to present a definitive ranking of the best pizza in Oxford. Enjoy!

#1: Old Venice (8.9/10)

Old Venice cheese pizza was unlike any pizza we had ever eaten. The aroma coming off the cheese was so strong that we began tasting it before we bit down. This cheese pizza rivals how amazing Chuck-E-Cheese pizza tasted when we were 7. If you’re looking for an unforgettable pizza on the Square, Old Venice is your go-to.

#2: Soulshine (8.6/10)

Between the complex flavors and the perfect look, Soulshine brought out all the stops. From their game-day atmosphere to live music, you can’t do much better than Soulshine for a family outing on the Square. If you’re looking for a traditional pizza, like a fastball straight down the middle, you’ve got to check out Soulshine.

#3: Tie: Pizza Den (8.5/10) and 6 N’ Tubbs (8.5/10)

These pizzerias are the perfect spot to take your family and friends when they come to town. The combination of the mom-and-pop shop atmosphere, loyal customer base, and great pizza makes for an unforgettable Oxford experience. You simply will not be disappointed with a trip to Pizza Den and 6 N’ Tubbs.

#4: Tie: Lost Pizza (8.4/10) and St. Leo (8.4/10)

While two very different styles of restaurants, both Lost Pizza and St. Leo served great pizza. Lost’s specialty pizza, the Hot Chick, impressively satisfied our cravings for Buffalo wings and for pizza at the same time. St. Leo’s date night in early 1900s Italian atmosphere paired with their signature thin-crust pizza topped with “just tomatoes” sauce (trademark pending) earned it a spot in the top 5 rankings.

#5: Tie: Southern Craft Stove + Tap (8.3/10) and Newk’s (8.3/10)

Coming from out of nowhere (literally), Southern Craft was a pleasant surprise. They kept it simple with a thin crust and quality ingredients, it and would be the perfect pizza to snack on while watching everyone but Ole Miss play in a bowl game. Newk’s was another Cinderella story, as it is not known by many as a pizza place. But much like their sandwiches, soups, and salads, their pizza was top tier.

Honorable mention:

TriBecca Allie (8.5/10)

TriBecca Allie serves fantastic pizza. Fantastic enough for it to be ranked No. 3 on this list. However, we couldn’t in good conscience make it the No. 3 best pizza in Oxford simply because it isn’t in Oxford. Instead, we decided to make it our honorable mention. If you’re looking for a date night location outside of Oxford, you absolutely must check out TriBecca Allie. You will not be disappointed.

6. Fergndan’s (8.2/10)

7. Dodo’s (7.9/10)

8. Funky’s (6.8/10)

9. Proud Larry’s (6.2/10)

10. Premier Lanes (5.7/10)

11. Volta (4.9/10)

12. Marco’s (4.6/10)

13. Square Pizza (4.3/10)

14. Hunt Bros (3.9/10)

For you avid SharkBite fans, here is a link to our Google Doc, so you can see how each of us voted.